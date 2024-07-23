Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Fighting to Make Long Distance Relationship Work: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After several months of close proximity, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will now be forced to readjust to the demands of a long distance relationship.

As People reports, with Kansas City Chiefs training camp getting underway this week, Travis won’t be able to follow Taylor on tour anymore.

And obviously, Taylor can’t disappoint legions of Swities by pausing the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

So for the next few weeks, Taylor and Travis will have an ocean between them more often than not.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Long Distance Relationship

According to a new report from People, Travis and Taylor had a tough time going their separate ways after he caught her concert in Germany last week.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet,” one source told the outlet.

“They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor.”

Yes, the separation comes as no surprise. And it’s the sort of thing that couples have to deal with in situations where both partners have travel-intensive careers.

Fortunately, Taylor and Travis’ relationship looks to be strong enough that it can survive a few weeks of separation.

Taylor and Travis Are Up to the Challenge, Insider Says

“It’s definitely tough to be apart, but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other,” says the source.

“They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

Fans were hoping that Taylor and Travis would announce their engagement before the start of the NFL season.

But with how busy both of their schedules are at the moment, that might not be in the cards.

Fortunately, pop icon and the NFL legend won’t be apart for very long.

Taylor will be back in the US for a short break in September and October, before wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour with a string of Canadian shows.

And you can bet that whenever she’s able, Taylor will be in the crowd, cheering Travis on as he attempts to lead the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl.

It won’t be easy. But we’re sure that with Taylor’s support, Travis feels like he can accomplish anything.