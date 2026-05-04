Darrell Sheets’ Son Breaks Silence on ‘Storage Wars’ Star’s …

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Last month, we reported on the tragic death of Darrell Sheets, beloved star of the A&E series Storage Wars.

While no medical exam results have been released, it is now believed that Sheets died by suicide and that cyberbullying might have played a role.

Obviously, Sheets’ loved ones are still reeling from his loss, and now, his son, who also built a following on Storage Wars, has broken his silence.

Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2013 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

“My heart is so broken. . . I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family,” Brandon Sheets wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'”

Brandon went on to briefly acknowledge the controversy surrounding his father’s death, noting that more answers will be available shortly.

“I cant answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I,” he wrote, adding:

“The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is.”

Police are investigating the cyberbullying claims, and at present, few of the details have been made public.

But those who knew Darrell best seem convinced that he had been targeted for harassment online.

“His family told us that this has been happening for three years,” Storage Wars star Laura Dotson told Us Weekly.

“[It happens to] even strong men that you think aren’t gonna get their feelings hurt. Cyberbullying is a real thing. This made him feel less than, and it really obviously bothered him,” Dotson continued, adding:

“He was terrified for his life [and] for the people around him. He didn’t know why he was being targeted.”

Our thoughts are with Darrell Sheets’ loved ones as they continue to try and make sense of this tragedy. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.