Jennifer Aniston Trashes JD Vance, Cannot Believe His View on Women

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Welcome to the 2024 Presidential race, Jennifer Aniston.

On Wednesday, the veteran actress — who has not gotten involved in politics very often throughout her long and successful career — used her Instagram Stories page to express shock and sorrow over certain views held by JD Vance.

The Ohio Senator, of course, was chosen last week to run alongside Donald Trump as his potential Vice President.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “The Morning Show” at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not long after this selection was confirmed, remarks Vance made in 2021 about women such as Kamala Harris once again went viral… as Vance referred to female who have NOT given birth as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

Yes, this is a real quote.

And, yes, Aniston is just as appalled by it as you are.

Perhaps even more so, given her public history with IVF and trying to get pregnant.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston wrote on July 24.

The Morning Show star and Friends alum continued as follows:

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

(Instagram)

As you can see above, Aniston included a screenshot of a tweet from Vance’s old interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In the exchange, the 39-year old said this nation was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Vance even went on to cite Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez… the former of whom is now running for president after Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race.

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance told Carlson, adding at the time:

“And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Jennifer Aniston with FIJI Water at The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

For the record, Buttigieg is now the father of two-year old twins.

Harris is also the step-mother of husband Doug Emhoff’s two biological kids, Ella and Cole.

“These are baseless attacks,” Emhoff’s’ ex-wife said in a statement to CNN this week.

“For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Aniston, for her part, told Allure in November 2022 it was “really hard” to see the pregnancy rumors that plagued her throughout her career.

Also, in 2016, misguided pregnancy speculation inspired Aniston to write an essay for the Huffington Post about how irritated she was with them and what they say about those who spread them.

“Here’s where I come out on this topic: We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone,” Aniston wrote back then.

“Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples.

“Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete.

“We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”