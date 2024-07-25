Scott Disick Sick? His Candid Confession About Drugs, Alcohol Abuse & His Health

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scott Disick admits that years of using drugs and alcohol are still impacting his health.

Though he remains part of the famous family, it often feels like Scott Disick is an afterthought.

Kourtney and Travis are an unending deluge of PDA. And, fortunately, it has been years since Scott was on a scandal-ridden downward spiral.

The father of three is opening up about how much harm he did to himself through years of abusing alcohol and drugs. There is, however, a silver lining.

On The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 10, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick sit on a couch during a somewhat serious conversation. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘The Kardashians’ showed the family take an unusual blood test

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick all submitted blood samples for analysis of how they are aging, biologically. On the Thursday, July 25 episode of The Kardashians, they learned the results.

Aging is a complex process with numerous factors. Certainly, we can all agree that most people age more slowly than they did in decades past. Better nutrition, fewer poisons in our homes, and less reckless sun exposure are huge factors.

For the same reason, the extensive healthcare and other opportunities available to the wealthy make overall wellness and beauty much easier to achieve. Genetics are also a factor … and Kris, Kim, and Khloe are all (obviously) closely related.

Khloe Kardashian screeches with delight on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 10. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick all react to her ear-piercing jubilation. (Image Credit: Hulu)

While we don’t claim to understand the alleged scientific reasoning behind these tests, we can note who heard that she was the winner.

Kim learned that she was nearly a decade “younger” than her chronological age. Khloe shrieked with delight upon learning that the test showed her to be in her late 20s. Not bad for a woman of about 40.

Scott Disick, at 41, heard that his “biological age is the same” as his “calendar age.” Having just heard that Khloe’s results were 12 years younger, he figured that this was, at best, neutral news.

On The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 10, Scott Disick hears his results while Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian listen. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Scott Disick isn’t as ‘young’ as his ex’s sisters

“Usually,” Scott Disick heard during the scene on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 10, “what that means is your past is you probably have not focused on health as much.”

“There was probably 10 to 15 years there I was going pretty heavy in …” Scott acknowledged, before Khloe cut him off.

“Doing things he shouldn’t have been doing,” Khloe, who has a strong bond with Scott, suggested diplomatically.

On The Kardashians, Scott Disick openly discusses his past mistakes that still impact his health. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner was less diplomatic, finishing Scott Disick’s sentence with: “Drugs.”

“Drugs, yeah, thanks,” Scott muttered in response.

Kim chimed in to place the blame on Scott Disick’s former abuse of both “drugs and alcohol.”

A triumphant Khloe Kardashian celebrates having a low “biological age.” She also admits that, on some level, she retains a distorted body image. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Scott Disick described years of misuse of drugs and alcohol

“[It was] 15 years of really beating myself down,” he admitted.

Scott’s substance abuse issues and behavioral problems were a recurring problem during his erstwhile relationship with Kourtney. They were a factor in their eventual split — and became a major factor in his downward spiral following their final breakup.

It’s a good thing that Scott Disick is doing so much better now. He has three amazing children who love him and care about him.