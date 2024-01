Are you ready for some football? The WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs certainly are as the team is heading to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row!



Meet the women who will be cheering on their men at Super Bowl LVIII, including Miss Taylor Swift herself!

Brittany Mahomes 1 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Patrick Mahomes with his wife, Brittany and beautiful daughter Sterling at a Christmas Day game in 2023,. Taylor Swift 2 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Travis Kelce embraces his lucky charm GF Taylor Swift on the field after winning the AFC championship in 2024. Lyndsay Bell 3 ((Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)) Lyndsay Bell, wife of Blake Bell, enjoys being in the WAG squad with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Isabelle Butker 4 ((Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)) Harrison Butker’s wife Isabelle is often seen on the field with their little one in toe, celebrating his big wins. Brittany Hartman 5 ((Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)) Chiefs back up quarterback Chad Henne and his wife Brittany love to look glammed up for their nights out together. Erica Watson 6 ( (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)) Justin Watson’s wife Erica runs onto the field after the Chiefs big Super Bowl win. Maria Spagnuolo 7 (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his wife walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony