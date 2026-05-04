Whitney Leavitt is Leaving ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

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She’s going to Leavitt.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt nailed it on DWTS and just finished dazzling Broadway audiences.

In taking her final bow on stage, she’s also bowing out of the reality show that catapulted her to fame.

She’s quitting the Hulu reality series and moving on. And this is the smartest time to do it.

Whitney Leavitt at the 20th Anniversary of L’OrÃ©al Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

So long, ‘SLOMW’

On Sunday, May 3, Leavitt gave her final Broadway performance for Chicago.

She has been a standout star in the production — a much better use of her time than TikTok could ever be.

Leavitt wasn’t just a celebrity cameo. She played Roxie Hart — the star of the show.

On the stage, she also revealed her her departure from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The audience’s applause was thunderous, TMZ reports.

In a way, this is Leavitt coming full circle.

She has been part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since the series premiered on Hulu in September of 2024.

Some of the cast have had explosive scandals.

Other storylines have been more calm and collected.

Leavitt’s storyline has actually followed her return to acting.

What’s next?

She was also on Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars.

There are many ways to appear on camera, after all.

After that, she stunned audiences with her Broadway performances.

When we first learned about MomTok (against our will) and saw the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, we never expected to say this, but … we’re excited to see what Leavitt does next.

And, some would argue, she’s leaving the series at what’s likely its apex.

We previously reported that the Hulu reality series will resume filming shortly after a hiatus of about a month or so.

(Taylor Frankie Paul is reportedly returning, though not right away, as she has a lot to process and sort through.)

It’s unclear when Leavitt’s departure will take place.

That said, we’re happy that she’s moving on — hopefully to bigger and better things.

Though SLOMW is an eye-opening look into how damaged these young women have been by their childhoods and early motherhoods, the drama of reality television can also be devastating to its stars.