Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Blames Depression For Recent Drama on ‘Jersey Shore’ Press …

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For the past week, reports of troubling behavior from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have been circulating online.

First, Ronnie was allegedly “too messed up” to speak with reporters at an event promoting the final season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Then, Ronnie was spotted nodding off during a group interview.

Television personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on March 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

These are bad signs under any circumstances, but they were especially worrisome in Ronnie’s case, given his past struggles with substance abuse.

Magro had purportedly been sober since 2022, and fans began to fear that he had fallen off the wagon.

But today, Ronnie took to Instagram to clear the air, and he made no mention of a relapse.

“High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn’t, doing everything you’re supposed to do while feeling nothing inside, and most days it’s like being trapped in your own life, forced to keep moving even when every part of you wants to stop,” Magro wrote in his Instagram Story.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro offers an explanation. (Instagram)

Magro also posted a video in which NBA player Kyrie Irving remarked:

“It’s okay to be human. Like, I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself.”

He then posted a meme reminding his followers that May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Ronnie’s string of posts comes on the heels of a statement from castmate Mike Sorrentino.

Now sober for over 10 years, Mike has used his experience to help others get clean, and he said that he would be open to helping Ronnie — if Ronnie decides he wants help.

A meme posted by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. (Instagram)

“I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member. At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press,” Sorrentino wrote on Instagram.

“This situation is still developing, and while I do not know the full extent of what he may be going through, I do know it is separate from my path. I will help where I can, including through my organization, The Archangel Centers,” Mike continued, adding:

“I reached out to check in and offer my support, and I am still waiting to hear back. If he is willing, I will be there for him.

“My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others.”

Ronnie has not publicly responded to Mike’s offer of assistance. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.