Cameron Diaz Welcomes Baby #3 at 53!

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Congratulations!

Cameron Diaz has been a national treasure for decades.

Even during her (only recently ended) acting hiatus, her classic works continued to entertain.

And we’re so happy at the news that she and her husband have welcomed their third child with a super-unique name.

Cameron Diaz attends SiriusXM’s Front Row With the Cast Of ‘Outcome’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 06, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Baby #3!

On Monday, May 4, Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden took to his Instagram page to share some exciting news.

“Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child,” he began his caption with inexplicable capitalization.

He then revealed the name of Baby Number 3, writing: “Nautas Madden.”

Madden gushed: “Welcome to the world Son!!”

He continued: “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family.”

A caption from Benji Madden announces the birth of Baby #3 with wife Cameron Diaz. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As you can see, Cameron Diaz left a comment of her own.

Though she did not write any words, she included a string of emojis.

She included five red heart emojis, bookended by a pair of sparkling emojis.

Madden’s post did not include a photo of the newborn.

Instead, the post featured an image of a ship — a nod to the nautical nature of the baby’s name.

What does ‘Nautas’ mean?

Within the post, Madden also explained the meaning of the name.

“Sailor, navigator, voyager,” the post explained.

The definition continued: “One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

It is arguably a burden tantamount to a curse to give such a “unique” name to a child, even one who might never need to apply for a normal job and risk getting passed over on name alone.

However, there are theories that celebrities publicize over-the-top fake (or middle) names for their kids to give their child a sliver of anonymity.

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in 2015.

They already share a 6-year-old daughter, Raddix, and a 2-year-old son, Cardinal.

(These names are over-the-top but we will admit that they are also excellent.)

Though we’ve all mourned Diaz’s decade or so absence from the big screen, it’s beautiful that she’s gotten to simply live her life as a mom and as a human being.

All of the Charlie’s Angels leads deserve to live their best lives.