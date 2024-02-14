What did Taylor Swift say to Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl?

Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied with her parents, the two embraced and shared a kiss at the Super Bowl.

In addition to locking lips, they also spoke. Drowned out by crowd, despite the presence of cameras, no one knew what they were saying.

Until now, that is.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 . (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a public kiss after the Super Bowl

After Sunday’s football game, the most-viewed broadcast in American television history, Taylor and Travis embraced and kissed on the field. They were clearly in a celebratory mood.

The NFL has not been shying away from the added attention that Taylor has brought to their sport in recent months. Taylor’s interest in Travis has dragged millions of her fans, some kicking and screaming, into the world of sports.

As part of the NFL’s efforts to court these new fans, they have now released some postgame audio of Taylor and Travis.

What exactly did Taylor say to Travis?

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis Kelce told Taylor Swift on the field.

“Thank you,” he reiterated according to the NFL’s own captions and audio team. “Thank you for the support.”

The two embraced, and Taylor told him: “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you! How did you do that?”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 . (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Additionally, Travis thanked Taylor “for making it halfway across the world” to watch his team face off against the 49ers.

Just one night earlier, Taylor had performed as part of The Eras Tour. That show was in Tokyo.

She had to race against time to make it to Vegas for Travis’ Super Bowl game. Fans kept track of her movements, and there were even jokes about the widespread coverage of Taylor’s travels.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NFL is loving the ‘Taylor Swift Effect’

Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, has noticed the uptick in ratings and coverage for their sports league.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell assessed ahead of the Super Bowl. “Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy.”

Goodell went on to claim: “She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football.” (She likes watching her boyfriend play)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think it’s great to have her a part of it,” Goodell expressed. Considering that Taylor Swift can’t stop winning, one would think so.

“Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans,” he noted. “Particularly young women.”

While many Swifties will drop football the minute that she drops Travis, others may be hooked for life.