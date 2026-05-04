Princess Eugenie, Daughter of Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Pregnant …

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Being the daughter of one of the UK’s most disgraced figures can’t be easy.

So it makes sense that Princess Eugenie could use some good news.

The royal family has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

It sounds like congratulations are in order!

Princess Eugenie of York attends the launch of “Thirty Six For Coral,” an art exhibition supporting coral preservation on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for The Coral Collective)

Congratulations!

On Monday, May 4, Buckingham Palace made a special announcement. And now, it was not in honor of Star Wars Day.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together,” the royal firm revealed.

The announcement detailed that Baby #3 is “due this summer.”

Summer begins in about a month and a half, so clearly, this is not new information for the royals themselves.

According to the press release, 5-year-old August and 2-year-old Ernest are “very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

The royal firm announced that Eugenie is pregnant with her third child. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As everyone likely surmised from the announcement coming from the royal family’s own Instagram account, this was not news to Charles.

“His Majesty The King has been informed,” the post confirmed, using his incredibly silly title.

“And,” the caption concluded, he “is delighted with the news.”

This means that Charles will be getting a new nibling.

Dreadfully, this means that his disgraced brother will be getting a new grandchild.

People are happy for Eugenie, especially in light of her parents’ whole deal

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been married since 2018.

Eugenie is Charles’ niece.

Unfortunately, that is through his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Formerly “Prince” Andrew, the disgraced royal is no longer permitted to use his title.

His involvement in the Epstein scandal is infamous, and brought disgrace to the entire monarchy.

Given the monarchy’s history and the gall of the institution to exist at all in the Twenty-First Century, adding to their infamy is no easy feat.

Andrew’s ousting has been credited largely to William and Kate, who reportedly hate the guy. That’s pretty understandable.

Some believe that they are receiving credit through planted stories in order to boost their popularity ahead of William’s eventual coronation.

It’s possible that both things are true. The royal firm wants William to be popular, and it seems very likely that he hates his evil uncle. Who wouldn’t?

As many commenters have pointed out, it’s nice that the royal family isn’t treating Eugenie as untouchable simply because her parents are dirtbags.