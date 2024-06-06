Love may not cost a thing, but a divorce for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will cost them their megamansion.

After tying the knot officially in 2022, Bennifer 2.0 quickly looked for a place to call their forever home. They settled on a cozy $60.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills, with plenty of room for them and their blended family.

Now, just one year later, the house looks to be up for sale, deepening concerns that Jen and Ben are headed for another split.

Twenty years later, and still, these two can’t figure it out!

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of Netflix’s “ATLAS” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood ALONE on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bennifer’s Beverly Hills Mansion: Fans See Inside Their $60.8 Million Home

Fan’s first guessed trouble was brewing for Jen and Ben when they noticed the couple had not been photographed together in several months. Jennifer attended the Met Gala alone, and Ben was absent from all of her red carpet appearances for the movie, Atlas.

Then, concern reached a pique when both Ben and Jennifer were spotted house hunting – without the other!

And now, their home together, a beautiful Beverly Hills estate they bought in May 2023 for a reported $60,850,000, is seemingly being prepped to be on the market.

According to the Daily Mail, snaps of the couple’s home have been added to the realtor site Zillow. The new photos of the home’s interior were uploaded to the website on June 1 and June 5, according to the outlet.

The newly built mansion features 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, a gigantic swimming pool, and parking for 80 vehicles.

According to Zillow, the couple’s home also comes complete with “a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex” with a basketball, pickleball, gym and boxing ring. There is also a sports bar, outdoor lounging, and extensive grounds.

Sounds like paradise. Only one reason we can think of to leave…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Bennifer Headed Towards A Divorce – Or Do They Need Cash?!

It’s important to note that their mansion is still listed as sold on the website, with a date of sale from May 2023. That means it has yet to be put on the market.

Selling their lavish love nest seems to be a pretty clear indication that Bennifer is headed towards a divorce. Then again, there could be another reason.

A week before this report, Jennifer announced that she was canceling her 2024 tour. In the announcement, Live Nation said Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

But canceling the tour means losing a salary. This comes on the heels of her album and music movie “This Is Me…Now,” flopping – two projects that Jennifer bankrolled with her own money.

So, perhaps selling the estate is a financial necessity? Too much mortgage, not enough money coming in?

Time will tell, but here’s holding out hope that they’re downsizing, not divorcing.