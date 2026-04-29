Kris Jenner Denies Claims She’s Unhappy with 6-Figure Facelift

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Last summer, Kris Jenner debuted her new face to the world after a pricey facelift.

Many felt stunned to see the now-70-year-old resemble her daughters.

More recently, however, some fans have claimed that the plastic surgery has worn off, alleging that she’s unhappy and already looking for a cosmetic tune-up.

Kris says that these claims are all lies.

Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Rumors that she’s unhappy with her surgeon are a ‘flat out lie’

On the Wednesday, April 29 episode of the Khloe In Wonderland podcast, the host had her mother as a guest.

Kris condemned the rumor that claims that she is unhappy over her $100,000 facelift.

It has been a year since the surgery.

Some say that the results are no longer holding up for the 70-year-old momager.

Kris called that claim a “flat out lie.”

The momager condemned the “disappointing” headlines about her face and her alleged dissatisfaction.

She said that the reports “couldn’t be further form the truth.”

Kris went on to note that she “adores” Dr. Steven Levine, her plastic surgeon, calling him an “artist.”

She even went so far as to say that she feels “obsessed with him.”

Khloe’s mom teased: “I could give you a list of only the ones I know — I never would — but just all the people” upon whom he has operated.

Her biggest issue is that people are insulting her friend

“I’m upset that people are … blaming him,” Kris lamented.

A number of fans had, understandably, questioned why the momager would draw more attention to the rumor by addressing it.

But she explained that it’s not for her sake — but for the professional reputation of someone she admires.

“The only reason to speak up or say anything about it,” she reasoned, “is because it’s really hurting someone else.”

That makes a lot of sense. And Kris is definitely drawing more attention to the ugly rumor by addressing it.

If you haven’t seen it, there has been a lot of clickbait over the past week or so about Kris’ face.

This is particularly popular on TikTok, where essentially anyone can say anything, and where experts — real or imagined — can weigh in.

Plastic surgeons can highlight alleged problems to promote their own business. And other content creators can just yap for views that boost them in the algorithm.

But if Kris says that she’s satisfied with the plastic surgery on her face … then she’s directly refuting claims that she’s unhappy with it.

A year ago, some of these same content creators were churning out shortform videos (derogatory) about how Kris looks like Kim or even Kendall these days. They’ll find something new to yap about in a few days, we’re sure.