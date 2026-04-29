Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence on Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors

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Following their split over a year ago, Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly shaded Barry Keoghan.

(Frankly, one of her best songs is believed to be about him.)

Meanwhile, the actor himself has hidden on social media and in real life, avoiding addressing the rumors about him and their split.

Now, however, he’s saying that the claims about him is “not true.”

On the ‘Friends Keep Secrets’ podcast, Barry Keoghan stopped by for a chat in April 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve stopped … socializing’

On the Tuesday, April 28 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Barry Keoghan spoke about this for the first time.

“I feel in a safe space to say this … but I have been avoiding stuff,” the actor admitted.

It’s interesting that he said that in front of Benny Blanco. Benny’s married one of the world’s most talented singers. Barry fumbled his.

“I have been like, you know, I came off Instagram … and social profiles,” the actor admitted.

“I’ve stopped going to events,” he continued. “I’ve stopped, you know, just socializing.”

Why?

According to Barry, he has taken a hiatus from the social world — in person and online — due to a “not true” narrative that he has “never really even spoken on.”

Until now, that is.

“I never confirmed or said anything about it. … I just disappeared,” Barry admitted, still avoiding naming the rumor.

It fell to Lil Dicky, one of the podcast hosts, to gingerly ask if the “narrative” involved infidelity. It did.

‘Friends Keep Secrets’ host Benny Blanco sits with guest Barry Keoghan for a casual chat in the kitchen. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I never want to speak on behalf of other people’

“I don’t want to ever bring anyone else into it, but like, you know, unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, it’s — we all know this — you know, from our own stories,” Barry said awkwardly.

He is doing a good job of invoking Sabrina Carpenter without naming her.

“It gets put out there and it’s like … it’s amplified,” he added, describing the nature of fame.

“It’s a hard one because I never want to speak on behalf of other people and also never want to mention other people or involve them,” Barry admitted.

He opined that it’s neither his place nor his ex’s “to come forward and speak” on the other’s behalf because that would be “unfair to them.”

(Image Credit: YouTube)

“They’re also in a relationship,” Barry acknowledged.

Interestingly, and despite Bad Bunny rumors earlier this year, Sabrina is not publicly dating anyone right now.

“It’s also both of us being out there for like … so I’m very aware of that,” Barry acknowledged.

Simply put, he’s a popular actor. He’s even a heartthrob, albeit in a Tumblr sexyman sort of way.

But Sabrina is more popular, and when they split in December 2024, some of her fans felt that they had to take sides. With prejudice.

If Sabrina wants to come forward and accuse him of infidelity, she has every right to do so. But unless she does, we probably shouldn’t heed unsubstantiated rumors.