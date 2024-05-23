Jennifer Lopez was put on the spot Wednesday night.

The actress was in Mexico City to promote her new Netflix movie Atlas … when a reporter interrupted the proceedings to ask the star a personal question.

A VERY personal question, we should emphasize.

Jennifer Lopez acknowledges the fans during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

“Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?” an unidentified journalist actually interjected amid a room full of astonished press, adding:

“What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?”

At this, Lopez’s co-star, Simu Liu, jumped in to save his colleague, telling the individual:

“Okay we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Lopez did chime in herself, as well, but she didn’t exactly shed any light on her personal situation.

“You know better than that,” she told the reporter.

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Peyton pose during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

For those just catching up… Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2004 but then split up before walking down the aisle.

They rekindled their romance years in 2021 and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 … prior to hosting a a star-studded wedding at Affleck’s compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

It all seemed like the ultimate fairytale romance.

Of late, however, the spouses have barely been spotted in public together — while Lopez has attended numerous red carpet events on her own.

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. ????#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwi — Glamour Mex y Latam (@GlamourMex) May 23, 2024

Lopez ended the press conference on Wednesday by telling the press in Spanish, “Thank you. No one asked me anything in Spanish but okay.”

She blew a kiss and smiled as the attendees laughed.

To his credit, Liu previously stood up for J. Lo by telling those in front of him:

“Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the premiere of Netflix’s “ATLAS” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has said anything in public about the state of their relationship.

But “not in the best place at the moment,” a source connected to Lopez told People Magazine earlier this week.

The celebrities are clearly having issues, with In Touch Weekly coming out a lot hotter in its assessment of where things stand… and where they are going.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source told this tabloid on May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

This same insider said at the time that Lopez has hired a well-known divorce attorney and that a filing on her part is “imminent.”