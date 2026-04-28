Channing Tatum Seems to Be ‘Crashing Out’ Over Zoë Kravitz Engagement

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He’s posting through it.

The world is still reacting to the shocking news that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are engaged.

Channing Tatum is part of the world. He also happens to be Kravitz’s former fiance.

Judging by his social media posts, he’s not taking the news well.

Actor Channing Tatum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Is he okay?

On Monday, Channing Tatum took to his Instagram Story to share a poem, one attributed to John Roedel.

“My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become,” the poem begins.

The words continue: “Eventually, / they couldn’t be / in the same room / with each other.”

Tagging Roedel to fully credit the writer, Tatum also added a caption.

“Read …” he wrote.

Crashing out? Channing Tatum shared this poem, and fans question the timing. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Channing’s post came only days after news broke about Kravitz and Styles being engaged.

Those two thirty-something hotties have only been dating for eight months.

By all accounts, the two are absolutely head over heels for each other.

It also doesn’t sound like their engagement came as a surprise to those closest to them.

But Style is not Kravitz’s first fiance.

channing cmon you’re too sexy to be crashing out like this pic.twitter.com/F71leh8fj8 — faith 🌸⋆౨ৎ (@faithscherry) April 27, 2026

Moving on is hard, especially when your ex makes it look easy

In June of 2019, Kravitz married fellow actor Karl Glusman.

The marriage did not last long. They parted ways in December of 2020.

In 2021, Kravitz and Tatum got together.

In 2023, they became engaged.

That engagement was not forever. They abruptly called off the engagement and split in 2024.

Reportedly, Channing and Kravitz parted amicably after simply growing apart.

They’ve both gone on to date following their split. But dating isn’t the same as an engagement.

Some fans characterize Channing as “crashing out” over Kravitz’s happy news. That might be taking it a little far.

But his emotionally tinged posts do seem to be related, even if they are not. He’s been a public figure for many years, and has to know how people will interpret his posts.

We hope that he’s doing okay. Watching your ex move on can be challenging, but it’s usually part of life. Even for hot celebs.