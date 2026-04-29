Andrew Tate Blasts Guy Fieri With Racial Slur in Bitter Mini-Rant, Claims He’s …

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Earlier this month, the world recoiled in disgust after Guy Fieri fist-bumped an accused human trafficker and self-described misogynist.

The nauseatingly friendly greeting with Andrew Tate drew the ire of many of the self-appointed Mayor of Flavortown’s fans.

Fieri disavowed Tate, explaining that he didn’t know who he was and does not support the evil that the man espouses.

Tate’s handling that with a string of expletives, including the worst slur in any language.

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Someone CLEARLY touched a nerve

On Tuesday, April 28, Andrew Tate — who is apparently allowed to just wander freely through America — was in Beverly Hills.

There, TMZ caught up with the loathsome misogyny influencer.

First, he boasted that he’s living “like I live everywhere else,” which meant, in part, “being rich.”

(Part of his online brand in the manosphere is obnoxiously reinforcing his “status” to hoodwink boys into trying to imitate him.)

“I’ve never had a negative interaction with anyone in person, ever,” he claimed when asked about people who publicly disavow him. We could all see where this was heading.

“Everybody loves me,” Tate — a man under criminal investigation in multiple countries on charges of rape and human trafficking — then claimed.

The interviewer name-dropped Guy Fieri, whose name appeared to strike a nerve with the notorious hatemonger.

“Oh, why did he pussy out?” Tate asked.

He then proceeded to launch into a mini-rant while retreating into his car.

The rant is mostly bleeps in the video, but he called Fieri a “bitch ass” and also used the N-word to refer to him.

When it is a scandal to even greet you in public, maybe rethink your choices

Some on social media simply do not believe that Fieri didn’t recognize one of the most widely reviled figures on the planet.

They believe that his apology was solely a response to the backlash — and to calls to boycott the Food Network.

However, as we pointed out during our reporting, it is believable that the celebrity chef, given his age, is not aware of who Tate is or what sort of person — to use the word loosely — he has chosen to be.

Fieri does have a reputation for being friendly and wanting to be liked by and get along with everyone he meets.

That cuts both ways. He’s very charitable, and friends are happy to see him. But he has also rubbed elbows with Donald Trump. He cannot say that he didn’t know who he is, right?

As loathe as we are to acknowledge it, there are some deeply disturbed people who consider themselves to be fans of Tate.

Some do it because they lack self-esteem and have chosen a terrible man to emulate. Others seem to like him because he is upsetting, and to them, that in and of itself is a victory. (Yikes!)

Some of these lost individuals have flocked to social media comments to attempt to derail the conversation, highlighting how, as a Black man, Tate “can say” the N-word.

It is true that slurs do not have the same harmful impact when said by their targets. But that is also not really the point?

The point is that TMZ clearly struck a nerve when they reminded Tate that he is so distasteful that it was a scandal for Guy Fieri to have greeted him amicably, and went on a whiny mini-rant about it while retreating from the reporter.

At the day, this is a man who could have chosen many years ago to be a good, likable person. He did not.