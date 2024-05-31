Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour Amid Divorce Rumors: I’m ‘Heartsick’

Jennifer Lopez isn’t coming to a city near you this year.

After disappointing tickets sales, an album that flopped, and rumors that her fourth marriage is about to be her next divorce, Jenny from the Block made an announcement that gave her fans the frowns.

In her message to them, Jen admitted that she was devastated to make the decision, but also conceded it had to be done.

For the sake of her family.

J.Lo acknowledges the fans during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour For ‘Her Family’ – Code for Marriage?

Jen canceled her summer tour “THIS IS ME…LIVE” to spend more time with her loved ones, according to a statement from Live Nation.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation shared on Friday, May 31, in their official announcement.

Soon after, J.Lo released her own message to fans, sharing she’s “completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said on her website onthejlo.com. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

Fans who purchased tickets J.Lo’s summer 2024 tour via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, as no reschedule dates have been listed.

Those who have spent the last few weeks worried about her marriage did not have their fears squelched by the news, especially since Jen offered no further explanation about the cancelation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere on February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez Headed For Divorce?

Despite being seen together a handful of times since the rumors started, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be growing apart. In fact, the narrative right now is that they’re seconds away from a divorce.

Some say it’s about money, that their careers and finances are causing rifts. Some say that it’s Jen’s ambition and that her failed attempts at a significant comeback with a new album and Netflix film have put a strain on the marriage.

But the pair have remained resolutely mum on the topic. The week before she canceled the tour, she quickly shut down a question about her marriage to Ben while promoting her movie “Atlas.”

During a question-and-answer session caught on video, she was asked by someone in the crowd: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?”

Jennifer Lopez gave the questioner a half-smile, leaned in and thensaid: “You know better than that.”