Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Movie Premiere. But Where Was Ben Affleck?!?

Here’s the thing, celebrity gossip fans:
IF Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working on their marriage?
IF they wanted to put an end to the rumors that they were headed for a divorce?
We’re pretty sure they’d be trying a lot harder.
Case in point:
Lopez stepped out on Monday night at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Atlas, which was held at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
As you can see above and below, however, she did so alone. Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight.
It’s hard not to therefore think all this divorce chatter is pretty darn real, considering the couple couldn’t even pretend to be on good terms for such a public event, you know?
It is worth noting that Lopez was wearing her wedding ring in the photos.
It’s also worth noting, though, that she and Affleck went 47 days without being photographed together until they attended a school play that featured one of his sons last week.
“They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention,” one insider recently told People Magazine, adding:
“Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.”
It’s far more than just that, according to In Touch Weekly.
The tabloid recently said straight out that Lopez was going to file for divorce; it reported that such a move was “imminent” and that she had hired a divorce lawyer.
“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source said on May 15 to In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”
Lopez, for the record, also attended the famous MET Gala in New York City by herself this month.
We first heard about a potential Affleck and Lopez separation in January.
On the red carpet of this new premiere, Lopez was asked by a reporter: “Who is one person or one thing you can always trust in?”
“One thing you can always trust in?” she replied. “Oh, God — family.”
She was then asked about her “next act” and only responded with information about her professional life; nothing personal at all.
“I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited,” she said. “It’s just, like, a great time.”