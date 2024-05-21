Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at Movie Premiere. But Where Was Ben Affleck?!?

Here’s the thing, celebrity gossip fans:

IF Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working on their marriage?

IF they wanted to put an end to the rumors that they were headed for a divorce?

We’re pretty sure they’d be trying a lot harder.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of Netflix’s “ATLAS” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Case in point:

Lopez stepped out on Monday night at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Atlas, which was held at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

As you can see above and below, however, she did so alone. Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight.

It’s hard not to therefore think all this divorce chatter is pretty darn real, considering the couple couldn’t even pretend to be on good terms for such a public event, you know?

Jennifer Lopez was without her estranged husband at this premiere. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

It is worth noting that Lopez was wearing her wedding ring in the photos.

It’s also worth noting, though, that she and Affleck went 47 days without being photographed together until they attended a school play that featured one of his sons last week.

“They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention,” one insider recently told People Magazine, adding:

“Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.”

Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown attend the Premiere For Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s far more than just that, according to In Touch Weekly.

The tabloid recently said straight out that Lopez was going to file for divorce; it reported that such a move was “imminent” and that she had hired a divorce lawyer.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source said on May 15 to In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Lopez, for the record, also attended the famous MET Gala in New York City by herself this month.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We first heard about a potential Affleck and Lopez separation in January.

On the red carpet of this new premiere, Lopez was asked by a reporter: “Who is one person or one thing you can always trust in?”

“One thing you can always trust in?” she replied. “Oh, God — family.”

She was then asked about her “next act” and only responded with information about her professional life; nothing personal at all.

“I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited,” she said. “It’s just, like, a great time.”