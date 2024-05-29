Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Fighting Over Money, Insider Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You would think that in a marriage like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s, money would not be a major issue.

After all, both A-listers are fabulously wealthy, and while they may have come from humble beginnings, neither Ben nor Jen has had to worry about insufficient funds in a very long time.

But according to a new report from US magazine, disagreements over finances and career goals have taken a major toll on the couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Headed For Divorce?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Ben and Jennifer are rumored to be having marital troubles.

In fact, sources close to the situation seem to agree that Affleck and Lopez are headed for divorce.

The cause of all this drama? Well, as is so often the case with failing marriages, there’s no single issue that’s driving these two apart.

Jennifer Lopez and husband US actor Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

And some of the outside forces putting stress on their relationship are surprisingly relatable to us regular folk. Take the couple’s alleged disagreements over money, for example.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Arguing Over Money?

According to Us, fights over finances and parenting priorities “have exacerbated” Ben and Jen’s issues. And it’s reached the point that they’re now living separate lives.

For example, Jen rolled solo at recent premiere events for her new Netflix film Atlas. And many took notice of the fact that she was not sporting her engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“There weren’t a lot of big smiles, even for photographers,” says one eyewitness. “It seemed like she was just going through the motions.”

A different insider tells the outlet that Ben “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle.” And it seems he’s feeling “worn down” by her hectic work schedule.

“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself,” says the source.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look on from the front row during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“He’s been checked out,” the insider adds, explaining that the stars are on “two completely different pages most of the time” and “the honeymoon phase has worn off.”

What’s Next For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

According to one source, Ben and Jen are living apart and trying to figure out “whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”

“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively. And small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments,” says the insider.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The first source says that Jen is taking it particularly hard, as she hates to be less than 100% successful in any of her endeavors.

“She’s upset and really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around,” says the source.

These two are fiercely private, so we might never know exactly where things went wrong.

But for now, at least, it looks as though we’d better put our hopes for an easing of Boston-NYC tensions on hold!