Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Fighting Over Money, Insider Claims

You would think that in a marriage like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s, money would not be a major issue.
After all, both A-listers are fabulously wealthy, and while they may have come from humble beginnings, neither Ben nor Jen has had to worry about insufficient funds in a very long time.
But according to a new report from US magazine, disagreements over finances and career goals have taken a major toll on the couple.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Headed For Divorce?
As you’ve likely heard by now, Ben and Jennifer are rumored to be having marital troubles.
In fact, sources close to the situation seem to agree that Affleck and Lopez are headed for divorce.
The cause of all this drama? Well, as is so often the case with failing marriages, there’s no single issue that’s driving these two apart.
And some of the outside forces putting stress on their relationship are surprisingly relatable to us regular folk. Take the couple’s alleged disagreements over money, for example.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Arguing Over Money?
According to Us, fights over finances and parenting priorities “have exacerbated” Ben and Jen’s issues. And it’s reached the point that they’re now living separate lives.
For example, Jen rolled solo at recent premiere events for her new Netflix film Atlas. And many took notice of the fact that she was not sporting her engagement ring.
“There weren’t a lot of big smiles, even for photographers,” says one eyewitness. “It seemed like she was just going through the motions.”
A different insider tells the outlet that Ben “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle.” And it seems he’s feeling “worn down” by her hectic work schedule.
“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself,” says the source.
“He’s been checked out,” the insider adds, explaining that the stars are on “two completely different pages most of the time” and “the honeymoon phase has worn off.”
What’s Next For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
According to one source, Ben and Jen are living apart and trying to figure out “whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”
“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively. And small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments,” says the insider.
The first source says that Jen is taking it particularly hard, as she hates to be less than 100% successful in any of her endeavors.
“She’s upset and really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around,” says the source.
These two are fiercely private, so we might never know exactly where things went wrong.
But for now, at least, it looks as though we’d better put our hopes for an easing of Boston-NYC tensions on hold!