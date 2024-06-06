Angelina Pivarnick is in trouble with the law.

The veteran Jersey Shore star was arrested on June 2 at her home in the Garden State after some kind of incident that necessitated a visit from the Freehold Township Police Department.

According to a municipal summons that was issued on Sunday, the MTV personality is facing charges that include simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest.

Angelina Pivarnick attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

No further details are available at this time.

It’s worth noting, however, that Pivarnick’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six late on Monday that the “very minor incident” was “exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication,” adding in this interview:

“We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us.

“Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

Angelina Pivarnick attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

We can also confirm that Angelina was never brought to the county jail because she was released on summons and just issued a ticket due to the degree of the crime.

She is due in court next month for a hearing.

Pivarnick shares the aforementioned home with fiancé Vinny Tortorella, but we have no idea if he played any role in whatever transpired over the weekend.

Just under a year ago, the Jersey Shore star called 911 due to some kind of altercation between herself and Tortorella.

Angelina Pivarnick attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 2, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Leonard Jr. also told Page Six in a statement back then.

“This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Meanwhile, in a since-deleted Reddit post, an onlooker claimed he/she saw numerous police cars and an ambulance arrive at Angelina’s residence on Sunday.

You may make of that whatever you would like to. We just hope everyone is involved is okay.

Angelina Pivarnick visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pivarnick and Tortorella got engaged in April 2023, and are still very much together.

Last summer, after Angelina’s 911 call, Tortorella’s lawyer, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, noted that the two remained engaged and living under the same roof, saying:

“My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred.

“No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”