Met Gala Guest List Revealed: Which Stars Will Blow Us Away in 2024?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 Met Gala guest list is out!

Earlier this year, we confirmed that Zendaya would return to the Met Gala. That is no surprise; she is one of the most consistently stunning attendees, and she always understands the assignment.

Now that the new list is out, we can see other Met Gala all-stars on the list. There are also some exciting newcomers.

This charity event is one of the biggest events in celebrity fashion. Who among them will bore us to tears, and who will dazzle everyone?

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6

Though Anna Wintour has the post to blacklist any celebrity she chooses from the Met Gala, the glamorous charity gala has broad guest list.

And thanks to Page Six, we know who has received an invite to the 2024 Met Gala.

Two exciting newcomers are Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri.

Lily Gladstone attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The same report notes that Gisele Bundchen scored an invite.

In past years, the model attended with her football DILF husband, Tom Brady. But he’s now her ex. Most recently, Gisele attended the gala solo.

There is speculation that she might bring her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, as her plus-one. So this would be her first Met Gala with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

Who else scored a Met Gala invite?

Rihanna has been a true staple of the Met Gala. Someone who very consistently delights as she actually embraces each year’s prompt. She, too, has received an invitation for 2024.

Kendall Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian family who is reportedly confirmed for the guest list. She doesn’t exactly go all out for the Met Gala, but she is a supermodel.

Kim Kardashian has made a major splash at past Met Galas, though she has been controversial at times. It’s unclear if she or anyone else in the family will attend this May.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The guest list also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne.

Cara is something of a celebrity social butterfly, friendly with everyone from Taylor Swift to the Kardashians to the Jackson family. The actor and model has been a Met Gala regular for many years.

Meanwhile, many are hopeful that Saltburn and Eternals hottie Barry Keoghan will blow people away with his look this year. In 2023, he made his Met Gala debut.

Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards for ‘”The Bear” poses in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?

This year’s prompt is Garden of Time. That might sound like the title of a 1988 Thundercats episode, but it’s a very open-ended prompt.

We can expect to see floral motifs and timepieces … but some will get more creative with it than others.

Remember, this is a charity event. The tickets go for $50,000 per attendee — and also require Anna Wintour’s stamp of approval.

Zendaya attends the photocall for the movie “Challengers” on April 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

The Met Gala is a celebration of fashion itself. And it’s an opportunity for celebrities to go all-out and show off their creativity.

Or, at the very least, to display which creative designers are happy to dress them for the occasion.

We’re all excited to see when everyone on the Met Gala guest list steps out onto the red carpet. May 6 will be here sooner than you think!