Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini are besties again.

In recent years, Leah Remini has spoken out courageously against the Church of Scientology.

She carries that same attitude into her everyday life. Which can also mean confrontations with friends.

Remini had a falling out with Lopez a couple of years ago over the latter’s Ben Affleck reconciliation. Now, it osunds like things are back on track.

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez take part in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Second Act’ hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have (reportedly) reconciled

According to a report by Page Six, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini’s friendship shattered a couple of years aago.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reconciliation put her bond with Remini to the test. A test that they did not pass.

Per the report, Remini had warned Lopez that reuniting with her ex was just repeating past mistakes — and ignoring the lessons from them.

Leah Remini attends the International Documentary Association’s 35th Annual IDA Documentary Awards held at Paramount Studios on December 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images)

According to the inside source, Leah Remini reminded Jennifer Lopez that she and Affleck didn’t work out two decades earlier for a reason.

“Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” the insider claimed.

The source then reported: “J Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties.”

Leah Remini, Bob Simonds, and Jennifer Lopez attend the ‘Second Act’ World Premiere After Party at West Edge on December 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

That is apparently why Leah Remini wasn’t at the Bennifer wedding

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married a second time. This delighted a lot of fans of the relationship, but clearly didn’t leave Remini feeling impressed.

According to this report, Lopez straight up did not invite Remini to the wedding amidst their falling out.

Memorably, reports at the time claimed that Remini was simply too busy helping her daughter, Sofia, prepare for college. That may still be true … but it may also have been a timely explanation for why Remini “couldn’t make it.”

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, however, Leah Remini has reportedly been hoping to reconcile with Lopez.

“They were friends for years,” an insider described to Page Six. Amidst the widespread and enduring reports of Jennifer and Ben not getting along,

“She wants to reach out to her,” the source went on. “But she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so.’”

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The friendship is back on!

According to the report, Leah reached out. And she was presumably too diplomatic to rub Lopez’s nose in it. She apparently offered her support.

Sometimes, even the best of friends have tensions, fights, or even a falling out over some dude. It never feels like it at the time, but that’s what it’s about.

It’s nice to hear that even people with famously intense personalities can patch things up. And not a moment too soon — as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage may not last that much longer.