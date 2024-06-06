Prince William is so not willing to discuss Kate Middleton’s health at this time.

Recent reports on Kate Middleton’s recovery have painted a grim picture of the Princess of Wales’ future.

Even if she makes a full recovery from her current “precautionary” cancer battle, royal sources don’t expect a return to normal. Possibly ever.

Given how evasive Prince William remains about his wife’s health issues, many of her fans fear the worst.

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach on June 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jordan Pettitt – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William is not taking questions about Kate Middleton’s health

On Thursday, June 6, Prince William joined King Charles, who of course has been undergoing his own cancer battle, in Portsmouth.

As we previously reported, this is a commemoration for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II.

The royals met with veterans. One, perhaps out of politeness, asked William if his wife, Kate Middleton, is “getting better.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William did not offer any commentary on Kate’s health. In fact, he did not answer the veteran’s question.

Instead, according to Express UK, the Prince of Wales simply noted that “She’d have loved to be here.”

That is not an answer. But it is a diplomatic response from a man who is unwilling to publicly discuss his wife’s health.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks during the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach on June 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jordan Pettitt – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s health battle has remained shrouded in mystery

In January of 2024, Kate underwent an abdominal surgery. According to official statements, doctors found signs of cancer, and she has since undergone cancer treatments.

At first, however, the royal firm sought to conceal even this. The official story was that Kate was recovering from a planned surgery.

After Kate Middleton remained in seclusion for months, a doctored family photo ignited an uproar. Only then did did the royal firm, through Kate, disclose her cancer diagnosis.

Obviously, news that Kate Middleton has cancer has been devastating. Despite the flagrant dishonesty from the royal firm, people believe (or at least hope) that not even Kensington Palace would spin a falsehood about cancer.

Of course, even if it’s all true, the public does not know Kate’s specific cancer diagnosis. Similarly, we do not know Charles’ either — despite grim reports about his prognosis.

The public would like to know more. The royal family is not merely a collection of celebrities who wield inexplicable ceremonial power. They are also a taxpayer-funded public institution of what are functionally national mascots.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Kate Middleton ever resume her royal duties?

Recent reports have made it clear that Kate has no scheduled royal events in the near future as her health crisis continues.

She may remain absent from any and all royal appearances until 2025 at the earliest.

It is, of course, right and good that she should take it easy. Fighting cancer and undergoing treatments requires a tremendous amount of recovery time.

Prince William, Prince of Wales addresses the audience during a D-Day 80th anniversary concert on June 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

However, reports have also claimed that Kate’s duties might never return to what they once were. Not even if she makes a full recovery.

It sounds like, according to what some of these royal sources are saying, this cancer crisis may also be a wake-up call for the royals.

Kate has done so much, before and especially after marrying into this controversial family. Even with the nearly infinite wealth and bizarre amounts of political power that the family wields, she surely deserves to have her own life, too.