Cleetis Mack Cause of Death: Digital Underground Rapper, Early Tupac Collaborator Passes …

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music.

Cleetis Mack — the pioneering hip hop artist best known for his work with Digital Underground — has passed away.

News of Mack’s death comes courtesy of a statement issued by representatives of his former group:

Producer Cleetis Mack arrives at the Smooth Pre-BET party at Club A.D. on June 23, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The reps tell TMZ that the loss of Mack “leaves a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled.”

The statement notes that Mack was “more than a part of the movement — he was part of the soul behind it, bringing warmth, loyalty, and quiet strength to everyone around him.

“He will always be remembered by his humility, love, and spirited energy, qualities that lifted those around him and made a lasting impression on all who knew him.”

Digital Underground was founded in 1987 by original members Shock G (Gregory Jacobs), Chopmaster J (Jimi Dright), and Kenny-K (Kenneth Waters).

Mack joined the group in 1993, first performing on the single “Wussup Wit the Luv,” which also featured a young Tupac Shakur.

Though Digital Underground was best known for their 1990 hit “The Humpty Dance,” Mack had not yet joined the group at that juncture.

But it’s a testament to his immense talent that he was recruited for membership after DU had achieved international fame.

Within minutes of the news of his passing, Mack’s name became a trending topic across social media platforms, as friends and fans paid tribute.

Mack’s cause of death and his age at the time of his passing are both unclear at this time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Cleetis Mack’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.