Kourtney Kardashian had a very special Mother’s Day.

Together, Kourtney and Travis have had various “firsts” following the birth of their baby.

On Sunday, May 12, the two celebrated Mother’s Day. It was a major milestone.

Travis went all out to spoil his wife on their first Mother’s Day after welcoming their son.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sit at a table during an episode of The Kardashians that aired in June of 2023. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Happy Mother’s Day, Kourtney Kardashian!

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both marked the very special occasion of Mother’s Day.

Kourtney showed off the bounty of flowers that Travis provided. She showcased it all on her Instagram Story.

His floral display absolutely flooded the couple’s foyer.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s Instagram showed off a collage of sweet photos of Kourtney.

Additionally, he posted a precious tribute to his wife.

In addition to obviously treasuring her role as a mother, he praised her for being his being both his best friend and his partner.

‘Our children are so lucky to have you’

“Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner,” Travis Barker’s Mother’s Day tribute to Kourtney Kardashain began.

“Our children are so lucky to have you,” he affirmed. “Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy.”

Travis concluded: “I love you forever and ever my wife.” He followed that by tagging her Instagram handle, punctuating the post with a single red heart emoji.

On Mother’s Day 2024, Travis Barker posted a glowing tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kourtney was sure to show her appreciation for her husband’s Mother’s Day tribute.

“I love you forever and ever my husband,” she announced in the comments, using a short string of emojis to convey how she felt touched with emotion.

In addition to the social media displays, Travis treated Kourtney to a movie night. The two watched 2014’s Blended. This, too, made its way to Kourt’s Instagram page.

During a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian grew very expressive while speaking to Travis Barker. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This isn’t Kourtney or Travis’ first Mother’s Day, as both were already parents

As we noted, this is the couple’s first Mother’s Day since Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child as a couple in November of 2023.

Though Kourtney has become somewhat reclusive following the birth, she has made her intense love for Travis very apparent.

Even if some of Kourtney’s fans do not trust Travis or flat-out think that he’s not a good partner, it’s clear that Kourt remains over the moon for him.

On the Season 5 trailer for The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian details the drastic steps required during her high-risk pregnancy. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It’s clear that Season 5 of The Kardashians includes various details about Kourt’s pregnancy journey.

There were scary moments, and Kourtney even had to go to the hospital for fetal surgery.

Fortunately, she and baby Rocky Thirteen Barker pulled through. Happy Mother’s Day!