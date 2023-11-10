Last week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together.

The couple spent a long time dreaming of this moment. And now their newborn son is here!

But Travis’ latest post about his son’s post is grossing out Kourt’s fans — and even some of his own.

Take a look for yourself and you’ll understand why.

In this screenshot from the Hulu special, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker discuss their wedding setup in black and white. (Image Credit: Hulu) (Image Credit: Hulu)

On Thursday, November 9, 47-year-old Travis Barker took to TikTok to upload a video.

As you can see in the images that we have included, he recorded himself practicing on a drum pad.

By itself, that’s extremely normal for one of the most famous drummers on the planet.

In a TikTok video that Travis Barker shared on Thursday, November 9, 2023, he plays the drums. Apparently, he is doing so in a hospital delivery room. (Image Credit: TikTok)

“Practicing to my [baby’s] heartbeat,” he captioned the video.

This is when fans looked at the background of the video and at the caption and put two and two together.

He appeared to be playing the drums in the delivery room with Kourtney Kardashian, presumably while she was preparing to give birth.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“That wouldn’t be annoying at all,” wrote one social media denizen.

Folks, for the record, that is sarcasm. Very obvious sarcasm.

At the best of times, someone wailing away on the drums would be so effing annoying. When you’re in labor? Absolutely no thank you. Not to mention doctors, nurses, other family, and other patients in other rooms.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Another noted that this was giving them major “ick.” Which is fair.

One commenter chimed in by saying: “You know where those sticks would end up. …”

Clearly, that person means that they would put the sticks on a high shelf where Travis can’t reach. Right? Um, right?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

“Some celebrities are so f–king weird…” one commenter noted. And they’re not wrong. But also? People are so f–king weird.

We don’t think that this person meant it in a “Hollyweird” way. Often, when people use that term, it’s just a dogwhistle that means that they hate LGBTQ+ people or whatever.

People in general are weird — but rich and famous people can get away with shenanigans that would get someone else a firm escort out of a hospital.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

In other words, people are clearly feeling like Travis imposed his own passion on an event that should be all about Kourtney.

Childbirth is absolute hell. And fans feel like Travis made it all about him.

Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t. But Kourtney, his #1 fan, reposted the video on her own account. So she seemingly endorsed his noisy nonsense.

Kourtney Kardashian speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians while wearing an asymmetrical black outfit. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is not the first time that fans have accused Travis Barker of putting himself first in this relationship.

Rocky Thirteen is their child’s actual human name. Why? Because Travis wanted that name. And Kourtney’s look has morphed into rocker chic in recent years.

Sometimes, people change and grow with their spouses. Other times, they change and grow for their spouses. There’s a difference.