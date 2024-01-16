Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday night, and the couple was not shy about making their presence known!

It was Kourtney and Travis’ first public outing since the birth of their son Rocky in November of 2023, and they made it count in a big way.

The Barkers may not have presented or won any awards, but they still managed to steal the spotlight as only they can.

First, Kravis worked the red carpet in matching black suits.

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

And naturally, they packed on the PDA for the delight of the many photographers on hand.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at the Emmys: A Night to Remember

Once inside, Kourtney and Travis temporarily parted ways.

While Kourt’s the one who made a name for herself on TV, it was Travis who took to the stage. He lended an assist to host Anthony Anderson by banging out the iconic drum solo from Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” in the show opening.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Anderson even joked that Barker should perform at his wedding.

“But not my first wedding,” the comedian quipped. “You already missed that.”

Now, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at three different wedding ceremonies before settling into their current life of (relatively) quiet domesticity — but their situation is a little different in that they married one another each time.

Of course, both of Rocky’s parents have endured high-profile breakups in their time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kourtney dealt with Scott Disick’s nonsense for over a decade before kicking him to the curb, and Travis’ second wife, Shanna Moakler, still trashes him whenever she gets the chance.

But something tells us these two are completely unbothered by the criticism and drama from their exes.

Kourtney & Travis’ New Beginning

According to sources close to the couple, Kourtney and Travis love nothing more than staying home and hanging out with their large, loving blended family.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Kourtney is so in love,” an insider told Life & Style after Rocky’s birth, adding:

“There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Kourtney has also enjoyed sharing updates on her post-partum fitness journey.

“Taking it easy, no rush to pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she captioned a recent Instagram video of her walking on the treadmill.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kourt also offered some humorously self-deprecating fitness tips for new moms.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” she wrote.

It seems that Kourtney has now moved past the cozy coat phase and returned to fashionista mode.

We’re sure her main focus is on home and family these days, but it’s nice to know that Kourt still enjoys getting out there and working the red carpet from time to time!