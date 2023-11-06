Over the weekend, some very exciting news broke.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together! Congratulations!

However, some of the ostensibly sweet details that have emerged have left fans feeling … troubled.

Now, a growing number of Kourt’s followers are raising the alarm — and calling out Travis as “controlling.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

A couple of months ago, we reported that Travis and Kourtney’s baby name would likely be “Rocky.” They inadvertently leaked it with their baby shower.

Then, just days before welcoming their son, Travis confirmed his name. It’s a name that he had discussed in the past.

The couple’s first child together is named Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in the arms of Travis Barker in this black-and-white still from their The Kardashians special. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Travis likes the name “Rocky” because that is the name of his favorite musician. Specifically, the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies.

Thirteen is simply Travis’ favorite number. That’s sensible — it’s a great number!

“I like Rocky 13,” he previously told his teenage daughter, Alabama. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian appear here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (Image Credit: instagram)

So, the wee lad’s name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.

That sounds harmless enough, even if “Rocky” sounds like a name that one would give to a puppy. We’ve heard much worse.

So what’s the issue? Well … it all comes down to how all three parts of the name come from only one of the parents.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their day-to-day lives as a married couple on The Kardashians Season 3. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Travis is controlling in my opinion,” opined one Reddit denizen.

“He’s the one who named their son,” the redditor reasoned, “based on his interests.” And not on Kourtney’s.

“Idc if Kravis fans will start to attack me for this,” the social media user continued, “but this is giving major red flags.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“Like both Kourtney and Travis’s wedding was all based off his vibe,” the Reddit user described.

“And,” that redditor concluded, “Kourtney changed her whole wardrobe to match his style.”

Certainly, we have seen Kourtney’s sense of style evolve into a “rocker” vibe. Even in maternity photos.

A visibly pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo in early September, speaking of how “empowering” she feels that her pregnancy has been for her. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Her allowing this baby’s name to be Rocky Thirteen will confirm for me that he is controlling,” a commenter noted.

“Rocky, that’s one thing. Not my vibe, and not the real Kourtney’s vibe, but I could see it,” this second redditor noted. “THIRTEEN? Baby, this ain’t stranger things!!!!”

Another commented: “Yeah I don’t like that the new kid’s name is completely Travis’s interest. Kourt was the only one that had normal names for her kids and then Barker wanted Rocky 13.” (Point of order: Kourtney has a son named Reign)

Kourtney Kardashian speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians while wearing an asymmetrical black outfit. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“He seems very controlling,” another Reddit user worried. “And the only reason why Kourtney accepts it, is because to her he loves and is devoted to her.”

Early last week, Kourtney arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Eyewitnesses also spotted Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker there last week.

We did not hear confirmation of the birth until Saturday. It sounds like Kourtney or Rocky may have required extra medical care, but we likely won’t know much more for a while. Possibly until it plays out on The Kardashians.