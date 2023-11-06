Over the weekend, some very exciting news broke.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together! Congratulations!
However, some of the ostensibly sweet details that have emerged have left fans feeling … troubled.
Now, a growing number of Kourt’s followers are raising the alarm — and calling out Travis as “controlling.”
A couple of months ago, we reported that Travis and Kourtney’s baby name would likely be “Rocky.” They inadvertently leaked it with their baby shower.
Then, just days before welcoming their son, Travis confirmed his name. It’s a name that he had discussed in the past.
The couple’s first child together is named Rocky Thirteen.
Travis likes the name “Rocky” because that is the name of his favorite musician. Specifically, the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies.
Thirteen is simply Travis’ favorite number. That’s sensible — it’s a great number!
“I like Rocky 13,” he previously told his teenage daughter, Alabama. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”
So, the wee lad’s name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.
That sounds harmless enough, even if “Rocky” sounds like a name that one would give to a puppy. We’ve heard much worse.
So what’s the issue? Well … it all comes down to how all three parts of the name come from only one of the parents.
“Travis is controlling in my opinion,” opined one Reddit denizen.
“He’s the one who named their son,” the redditor reasoned, “based on his interests.” And not on Kourtney’s.
“Idc if Kravis fans will start to attack me for this,” the social media user continued, “but this is giving major red flags.”
“Like both Kourtney and Travis’s wedding was all based off his vibe,” the Reddit user described.
“And,” that redditor concluded, “Kourtney changed her whole wardrobe to match his style.”
Certainly, we have seen Kourtney’s sense of style evolve into a “rocker” vibe. Even in maternity photos.
“Her allowing this baby’s name to be Rocky Thirteen will confirm for me that he is controlling,” a commenter noted.
“Rocky, that’s one thing. Not my vibe, and not the real Kourtney’s vibe, but I could see it,” this second redditor noted. “THIRTEEN? Baby, this ain’t stranger things!!!!”
Another commented: “Yeah I don’t like that the new kid’s name is completely Travis’s interest. Kourt was the only one that had normal names for her kids and then Barker wanted Rocky 13.” (Point of order: Kourtney has a son named Reign)
“He seems very controlling,” another Reddit user worried. “And the only reason why Kourtney accepts it, is because to her he loves and is devoted to her.”
Early last week, Kourtney arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Eyewitnesses also spotted Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker there last week.
We did not hear confirmation of the birth until Saturday. It sounds like Kourtney or Rocky may have required extra medical care, but we likely won’t know much more for a while. Possibly until it plays out on The Kardashians.