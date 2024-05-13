Christine Brown: Motherhood is SUCH a Blessing!

Christine Brown may have risen to small screen fame due to her unusual romantic relationship.

But the veteran Sister Wives star knows what is truly important in life, and she took a moment on Sunday to acknowledge it for all of Instagram to see and appreciate.

On May 12, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star celebrated Mother’s Day via a social media post dedicated to the six children she shares with her ex-husband Kody Brown:

Aspyn, Mykelti, Padeon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truley.

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

“Gosh, it’s so fun being a Mom!!” Christne, who married David Woolley last October, captioned the post.

She added:

“I’m so blessed! I really think our kids are so cool and absolutely amazing people. #blessed #momlife #mothersday #amazingkids.”

Indeed, all of these children have been nothing of supportive of their parent after she made the decision about two and a half years ago to leave her relationship with Kody.

As you can see above, Christine’s montage of snapshots in tribute of her kids and the occasion included photos of her exploring Europe with her daughters… belting out karaoke at Gwendlyn’s wedding… spending time with her grandchildren… selfies with Janelle Brown’s late son, Garrison.

On multiple occasions since the latter took his own life, Christine has shared her thoughts with fans and followers.

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine wrote in March, for example.

“I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough.”

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

More recently, Christine seemed to be at a loss when it comes to moving on from this extremely painful loss.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say,” Christine told followers in a video a short while back.

“I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do.

“And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

As you very likely know by now, Garrison Brown had committed suicide at the age of 25 on March 4.

His body was discovered the following day by his very own brother.

Said his parents in a joint statement after this tragic news was made public:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”