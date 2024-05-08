Doctors found some sort of tumor or tumor-like growth during a Kris Jenner body scan.

Normally, when Kris Jenner “alarms” fans, it’s by sporting a surprising look in a selfie. This is very different.

The Kardashians dropped their Season 5 trailer.

And while Kris isn’t the only one with a medical scare, her tumor revelation has fans on the edges of their seats. Is the famous momager okay?

‘The Kardashians’ is back for Season 5

Ahead of the May 23 premiere of The Kardashians Season 5, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share the trailer — which you can see below.

At the start, the trailer for the Hulu series begins as so many of them do.

We see the glamorous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they do fashion week and ponder what “success” truly means.

There are plenty of the usual “filler” topics for The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner briefly discusses her anxiety while then clarifying that she swears that she talks about other things in real life and is actually a lot of fun. (We do believe her; reality TV never shows the whole of a person, and anxious people can be a blast)

However, it’s not all banter about Khloe’s sex life. Even with all of their money, this family has real problems.

Kourtney Kardashian had a high-risk pregnancy

On Wednesday, November 1, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

However, when the family filmed Season 5, Kourtney was still experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.

As fans are well-aware, Kourtney spent time hospitalized during this time. The Season 5 trailer makes it clear that the season will include these tense family moments, as Kourt underwent fetal surgery.

During the trailer, we see that Kris Jenner emphasized that her eldest daughter’s health is the priority.

Kourtney has been weird about her family and about reality TV. In some ways, this has increased since she began her relationship with Travis.

That doesn’t mean that her whole family doesn’t care about her health. But unfortunately, she’s not the only one having a scary time during Season 5.

Kris Jenner has a ‘tumor’

The Season 5 trailer for The Kardashians showed Kris appearing at a medical office and then speaking to her family to share some difficult, scary news.

“I had my scan,” she tells them during the trailer.

Kris announces: “They found a cyst and like a little tumor.”

It is unclear what the nature of the scan was, and technically not all tumors are cancerous.

However, it doesn’t sound like Kris is talking about a skin tag, here.

This could be very serious.

Does Kris Jenner have cancer?

Our gut says that Kris (and the trailer) would lead with the C-word news rather than discussing a cyst and what sounds like a tumor or a tumor-like growth. If that were the news.

We honestly won’t know until Season 5 airs. Which, as we noted, is very soon — the premiere is May 23.

As always, we hope that Kris Jenner is healthy and well. Given that Kris’ medical news likely came in 2023, we hope that this is “old news” and fully resolved.