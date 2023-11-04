Blessed news, celebrity gossip fans!

According to People Magazine and other reputable sources, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their very first child as a couple.

The exciting development comes days after Kourtney arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she’s been since Monday.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

No other details are available at this time, except we know Kourtney was expecting a boy because she announced as much this summer.

Barker later said the child would be named Rocky, although we’re yet to confirm this important tidbit.

Kardashian, of course, is already mother to three kids: Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, all with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

The famous spouses have been very open during their pregnancy journey, admitting last year that they gave up on IVF due to the effects it was having on Kardashian’s body.

Kourtney later said that, if a baby was meant to be, it would simply be part of God’s plan.

Fast forward months later… and here we are!

Looks like a higher power as in the pair’s corner all along, huh?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Weeks before welcoming her latest son, Kardashian addressed a medical emergency she underwent after having an urgent fetal surgery.

Posting a photo to her Instagram of her hand intertwined with her husband’s, the Lemme founder opened up about her scary situation.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she began her caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

She continued at the time:

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

And she concluded:

Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.