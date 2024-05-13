50 Cent Responds to King Combs Diss Track: ‘I’m Afraid For My Life’

50 Cent has responded to a challenge from Diddy’s embattled son King Combs.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Diddy is under investigation for multiple sexual assault allegations.

50, a longtime rival of Diddy’s, has made no secret of the fact that he believes this particular downfall is long overdue.

Curtis â€œ50 Centâ€ Jackson speaks onstage at the BMF/STARZ â€“ For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)

Diddy hasn’t responded to 50’s taunts. And that’s likely because his lawyers have advised him not to remain silent for the time being.

But King has decided to speak up on his dad’s behalf.

And, like Drake picking a fight with Kendrick Lamar, he might wind up regretting it.

King Combs Releases Diss Track Aimed at 50 Cent

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As first reported by TMZ, King has recorded a diss track about 50. And the track contains some very scathing remarks about the hip hop legend.

The track, titled “Pick a Side,” was streamed by DJ Akademiks ahead of its release. And if King was hoping for some controversy, it seems that he got what he wanted.

“When all they had was 50 Cent who put this city on the map? Stop lyin’,” King raps at one point in the song.

“Pops been hated on by many men and that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these M’s and they gon’ die tryin’,” he continued, referencing 50’s song “Many Men” and his iconic album, Get Rich or Die Trying.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino’s on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

50 Cent Responds to King Combs Diss Track

Never one to shy away from a fight, 50 promptly took to social media to share his thoughts on his latest challenger.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record,” 50 sarcastically tweeted, using King’s real name.

“I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac.”

That last part is a reference to Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Davis was arrested in September for his alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

50 Cent Gets Personal In Scathing Tweets

From there, 50 crudely referenced the sexual assault allegations against 50:

“I really don’t understand why they want to drug women, if she can’t remember how good it was the next morning how do you connect?”

At one point, King referenced the recent federal raids of Diddy’s property, rapping:

“Knock these doors down like them feddy boys running both our cribs / Too bad they ain’t know we bought the one next door cause that’s the one they missed.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son US rapper King Combs pose with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now why would you say some shit like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL,” 50 tweeted, seemingly in response to those lines.

It’s unclear if 50 intends to reply with a diss track of his own.

But one thing is certain — the feud between 50 Cent and King Combs is definitely on!