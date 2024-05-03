In the summer of 2023, we heard a lot about Kim Kardashian’s crush on Tom Brady.

That crush supposedly turned into the rich, hot, famous PILFs (with the P standing for “Parent”) dating for a bit.

So, how come the super hot pair didn’t become a power couple?! Let’s take a look.

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Joy Malone/Getty Image)

Kim Kardahian & Tom Brady Dating: It Started With Fireworks

It all began at Michael Rubin’s epic Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Rumors swirled like mad that Kim and Tom had been flirting at the affair. There were even pictures of them looking very cozy together.

At the time, Kim had just broken up with Pete Davidson, and Tom was nursing his own broken heart. After years together, Tom and Gisele finally divorced in 2023, making the famed QB a free agent for the first time in years.

Given that they were both single again, it seemed like a perfect time for them both to get back out there. Other party goers described the pair as being “super flirty with each other.”

Still, there were other sources who claimed rather differently. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

So who to believe? Let’s fast forward a few months.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Caught Flirting Again

The next time Kim and Tom were spotted together again was in October. By then, it has also been reported that Tom was dating super model Irina Shayk, but that they had split in September.

Finding themselves both single again, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady had a very fun, outrageously expensive time at the Reform Alliance Charity Auction in Atlantic City.

At the Saturday night event, the famous businesswoman and the athlete were both locking horns while bidding on a George Condo painting.

Kim got the ball rolling. She placed a bid on the painting for $500,000. That’s quite a sum, for normal humans.

Tom Brady raises his first and celebrates the Patriots winning the AFC Championship Game over the Steelers in this photo. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When Tom placed a higher bid, the two found themselves engaging in a bidding war. And it sounds like it was a fairly flirtatious one.

According to eyewitnesses, Kim and Tom were straight up giggling while exchanging looks during the bidding. One source (at least) went so far as to describe it as “super fun and flirty.”

Eventually, this extremely expensive (but charitably, we assume, given the event) bidding war came to an end when Kim and Tom reached the $2 million milestone.

At that point, the hosts of the event intervened. They promised Kim and Tom that they could both receive their very own George Condo painting. Not identical paintings, because that’s not how original paintings work.

But the point of all this is that sparks were flying, according to other. And then again, Page Six reported that their interactions were “friendly,” rather than seeming explicitly flirty.

Tom Brady no longer plays football. But he does play the field! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Kim and Tom Just Friends – For Now

So, did all this flirting actually materialize into something? If it did, it was short-lived over the summer and is long over now.

By December 2023, Tom was back together with Irina Shayk and there’s been no word of him hooking up with a new girlfriend these days.

As for Kim, she’s been enjoying a highly-publicized relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. They even went to the Super Bowl together to watch Travis Kelce play. However, the love affair seems to be on-and-off, so this may just be another fling for Kim.

Maybe Kim should show up as one of the surprise guests for Tom Brady’s roast. See if she can’t win him back!