Amanda Conner Calls Cops on Ryan Edwards Day After Her Arrest, Alleges History of Abuse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There was a period of time when it looked as though Ryan Edwards had sobered up and settled down after years of turbulence.

Over Memorial Day weekend, however, we learned that Ryan’s life is still as chaotic as ever.

The trouble began on Sunday when Ryan’s wife, Amanda Conner, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Amanda Conner is in trouble with the law yet again. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

It was Ryan who called the cops on Amanda, telling police that she had a history of substance abuse, had refused to take a drug test, and had a young child in the car with her when she fled their home.

Ryan has a history of addiction and trouble with the law, but his life became much less chaotic in the years since the Teen Mom spotlight dimmed.

Now, however, he once again finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Just hours after her arrest, Amanda placed a 911 call of her own. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a dispatcher explained that Amanda “wants to get her belongings from her husband, stating that he has a history of physical abuse towards [her].”

This is the first time that Amanda has accused Ryan of physical abuse. But it is not the first time that he has been accused of abusive behavior.

Edwards’ marriage to Mackenzie Standifer was notoriously chaotic, and the cops got involved on numerous occasions.

Ryan got sober in 2023 and started dating Amanda shortly thereafter.

In a Facebook post about this weekend’s drama, he coyly acknowledged his troubled past.

“I will NOT be answering any questions. Please keep us in your prayers,” Ryan wrote (via The Ashley).

“All I’ll say is this might be my karma!” he added in the comments.

The Ashley has heard, but cannot confirm, that Ryan was the one who bailed Amanda out of jail.

The couple was spotted walking through a gas station parking lot shortly after Amanda was released, and she was still sporting the ankle bracelet that was one of the terms of her parole.

Aside from Ryan’s brief Facebook post, neither party has commented publicly on the events of the past few days.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.