Tom Brady Spotted on Romantic Date With Irina Shayk In NYC, Aw!

Tom Brady treated his new lady love Irina Shayk to a date night – how romantic!

While NFL stars still in the game worry about the playoffs, Tom seems clearly more focused on playing the game of love!

The GOAT and Bradley Cooper‘s ex were spotted a very swanky restaurant in NYC this week.

They reportedly shared not only a private table at Brasserie Fouquet’s New York, but also some intimate conversation

A good looking pair! ((Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures & Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images))

In the photos circulating, Tom and Irina looked locked in deep conversation together. Not PDA to speak of, but reports say they were at their table for two hours.

Don’t hang around that long unless you like each other’s company!

When the cozy meal came to a close, it was Tom who picked up the bill, and the pair left together, off to places unknown!

A Rekindled Flame

The NFL superstar and model first got together July 2023, after the dust settled on his divorce from model Gisele.

Man has a type!

However, it was reported that their romance had “fizzled” out by October 2023, leading many to believe it was a rebound romance for the two divorcees.

The, lo and behold, just before Christmas, the pair were spotted out on the town in Miami together. A quick pit stop at the gas station and what do you know, everything is back on again!

One of the last times the GOAT took the field. ((Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images))

Are Tom and Irina Serious?

An interesting question, with a pretty simple answer: we don’t know!

Look, in the brief few months that they dated, did it seem like a spark was between them? Yes.

And, is it a good sign that, less than a month after calling it quits, the pair got back together again? Most definitely.

But things are still so new. However, what equally speaks volumes is the fact that neither one of them has acknowledge the romance publicly.

Then, keeping things private might be keeping the magic alive!

