Donald Trump Checks Into Walter Reed Hospital Again, Sparking Health Concerns

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President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday next month.

And while the late John McCain was once considered too old for the White House at 71, we’ll soon set a new precedent with two octogenarian commanders-in-chief in a row.

It’s a good thing for senior citizen representation, but as Trump visits DC’s Walter Reed Medical Center for the third time in 13 months today, many are wondering if it’s a good thing for the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Yes, Trump spent much of the 2024 campaign arguing that former president Joe Biden was simply too old for the job, and now he’s facing many of the same questions that plagued his predecessor.

The president traveled to Walter Reed this morning, and the visit comes amid growing public scrutiny surrounding both his physical health and mental sharpness.

According to the White House, Trump’s appointment is expected to include medical and dental evaluations, as well as a private meeting with military staff.

In recent months, concern about Trump’s health has steadily grown after repeated public appearances sparked speculation online.

A bruise is visible on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump’s right hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As MS Now points out, critics have pointed to visible bruising on his hands — which Trump has reportedly covered with makeup at events — along with swelling in his lower legs and moments in video clips where he appeared to nod off.

The White House has repeatedly denied those allegations.

Officials insist Trump has not been caught sleeping during public appearances, while the president himself has dismissed the speculation by saying cameras merely caught him “resting his eyes.”

Aides have even argued that in some widely circulated images, Trump was simply blinking.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to tout his performance on cognitive evaluations.

The president has repeatedly claimed he has “aced” the cognitive tests administered during medical exams, often citing the results when dismissing concerns about his age and mental fitness.

Last month, dozens of Democrats backed an effort questioning Trump’s ability to remain in office after controversial comments he made during negotiations aimed at ending the war with Iran.

The concern stemmed largely from a tweet in which Trump threatened to destroy “an entire civilization,” a remark that prompted criticism not only from Democrats but also from some voices inside MAGA circles.

“His mental capacity needs to be examined,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a CNN interview.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 44% of Americans believe Trump is physically healthy enough to effectively serve as president, down from 54% last September (per MS Now).

(Truth Social)

Even fewer — just 40% — said they believe he has the mental acuity required for the office.

Politically, however, those concerns do not appear to have weakened Trump’s standing inside the Republican Party.

GOP lawmakers continue seeking his endorsement, and vulnerable Republicans in competitive districts have still embraced campaign appearances with the president.

Moments ago, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to assure his followers that all is well:

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” he wrote.

Of course, the president has a tendency to stretch the truth and use words like “perfect” where they’re not totally applicable.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.