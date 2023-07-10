Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Romance Rumors: I've Had This Crush For a Long Time!

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have a surprising amount in common.

For example, they both endured very high-profile divorces in recent years, and they’re both the GOATs of their respective fields.

(Tom dominated the NFL for 23 seasons, and Kim still has the most popular sex tape of all time!)

On top of that, they’re both forty-something parents who just happen to be mega-famous gazillionaires.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So we suppose it was only a matter of time before the people who spread celebrity romance rumors on social media paired Kim and Tom together.

It’s the sort of affair that sounds too good to be true — but then again, people said the same thing about Kim and Pete Davidson!

It’s impossible to say where the Kim and Tom reports first began, but they quickly spread like wildfire, fueled largely by pics of the A-listers chatting at David Rubin’s star-studded “White Party” over Fourth of July weekend.

Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Sources claimed that Kim confessed to having a crush on Tom, but it seems that that’s as far as their romance has gone.

“Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

A second insider clarified that the two are just “friends and have a lot of respect for each other.”

Tom Brady has broken his silence about his divorce. Not surprisingly, he says he’s focusing on football. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Kardashians have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with People, so if the magazine is reporting on Kim’s lack of a relationship with Tom, it’s a safe bet that the intel came straight from Kris Jenner.

“Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now,” the second source added.

While Kim and Tom did interact at the party, it seems their conversation was a very brief one.

Kim Kardashian attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty)

“[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party,” the first source says.

“Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello,” the second notes.

Elsewhere on the internet, Barstool Sports CEO and noted New England Patriots obsessive Dave Portnoy commented on the news in a manner that many found offensive.

Tom Brady is exceptionally good at football. Some believe he’s the best quarterback of all-time. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“If he wants to f–k her, go f–k her in a motel and gossip and tell your friends … We’re not dating the Kardashians, Tom,” Portnoy said in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“If you go down to that level, we all go down. We’re better than that.”

We’re pretty sure Portnoy was joking and doesn’t actually believe that he has any say in Tom’s love life — but if Brady were ever to enter a relationship up with Kim, you can be sure that many a Pats fan would pitch a fit.

Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3, Episode 7 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

We live in very strange time, y’all.

Previously, Brady was rumored to be dating Reese Witherspoon, but those reports also turned out to be bogus.

Clearly, there’s a very real desire to see Tom paired up with another A-lister, but we all just need to give the man some time.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially divorced. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

After all, Brady got divorced from Gisele Bundchen and retired from the NFL all in the past year.

Let him enjoy being single for a while before he ditches his new partner for seven months in order to focus on his broadcasting career!