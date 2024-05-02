Seems like every other week, there’s news Tom Brady’s got himself a new girlfriend.

First, it was Reese Witherspoon.

Then, it was Kim Kardashian.

Honestly, the rumors have been flying ever since he and Gisele called it quits. The name that’s sticking these days is supermodel Irina Shayk. In fact, it’s been about a year since they’ve been linked. But are they still together now?

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Picturesâ€™ â€œ80 For Bradyâ€ presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Tom Brady’s Dating Life Since Split With Gisele

The seven-time Super Bowl winner split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The exes, who share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, parted ways after more than a decade of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” said the couple at the time in a joint statement.

“We’re blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele has been out spoken – sometimes through tears – about how difficult the split has been for her. Still, she’s moved on to a new man, just as Tom Brady’s moved on to a new girlfriend. And then another one. And then ANOTHER one!

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL, hence why the couple eventually split. (Getty)

Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend: Who is He Dating Now?

While it’s been a hot second since we’ve seen them together, Tom Brady’s still dating Irina Shayk.

So, Irina Shayk is Tom Brady’s new girlfriend – despite, you know, having been going out for like a year.

The NFL superstar and model were first linked in July 2023. Things seemed to get serious quickly (more on that in a second, but then October 2023, they reportedly called it quits.

Fast forward two months and what do you know? Tom and Irina are celebrating the holidays in Miami on a festive date night. They were looking quite cozy, we might add.

To be fair, that is the last time anyone has seen them out together publicly. But maybe that will change at his Netflix Roast? Or better yet, could he go to the Met Gala with her? (How awkward would THAT be?!)

Irina Shayk at Magnum Beach Cannes Party to celebrate the launch of #Pleasureisalwayson Campaign on May 22, 2023 in Cannes. (Getty)

Is Tom Brady Serious About Irina?

In the summer of 2023, according to Page Six, Brady picked up the Russian model from the Hotel Bel-Air on the evening of July 21, when she appeared to spend the night at his Los Angeles home.

The stars stayed inside of Brady’s residence until 9:30 the following morning, although we cannot confirm what they were doing during this time period.

Shayk was photographed in the same outfit while getting dropped off by Brady the next morning, with Page Six even having snapped pictures of Brady caressing Shayk’s face inside of his grey Rolls Royce.

We’ll let you draw your own conclusions from that!

Tom Brady no longer plays football. But he does play the field! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Irina vs Gisele: Is There Bad Blood Between The Models?

Shayk, for her part, shares a 6-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper from whom she split in 2019.

The model previously dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.

As for Bündchen? A source tells TMZ that she is totally and completely fine with Brady sleeping around, even if it is with another model.

Because that’s always how it works after you end a very long-term relationship!

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom?” this insider asks. “She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”