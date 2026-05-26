Lisa Rinna Trashes Spencer Pratt Mayoral Race: ‘I’m a Reality Person. You …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lisa Rinna is weighing in on Los Angeles’ high-stakes mayoral race.

Specifically, she’s referring to crystal connoisseur and former The Hills villain Spencer Pratt’s run.

Fans of Pratt may argue that the former Real Housewife is being too harsh.

His critics, on the other hand, may observe that she’s being entirely too generous.

Speaking to Variety, Lisa Rinna weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral race. (Image Credit: Variety)

Who should be the next mayor of Los Angeles?

After confirming to Variety that she is a very political person, Rinna noted that the mayoral race “is a good question.”

“I am gonna say … I don’t know yet,” she admitted.

The election is on June 2, 2026. That is next week. One can never fathom the mind of an undecided voter.

“Not a reality star, though,” Rinna continued. That is, clearly, a reference to Pratt.

“I’m sorry,” she expressed. “I love him, but we’ve already done that. We’re not gonna do that again.”

Lisa Rinna says she doesn’t want to see a reality star like Spencer Pratt as the mayor of Los Angeles:



“I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor!”#AMAs pic.twitter.com/5F4mMATC2P — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2026

Sagely, Rinna warned of the risks that Pratt “could be” the next mayor, ill-advised and unqualified though he may be.

“He’s got power behind him,” she cautioned.

Rinna then explained how she knows, firsthand, why Pratt simply has no business being mayor of the second largest city in America.

“I’m a reality person,” she pointed out. “You wouldn’t want me as mayor.”

She then reiterated that she has no personal dislike towards Pratt. Rather, she simply wants what’s best for LA — which could, obviously, never be him.

Is she really as ‘undecided’ as she implied?

It is possible that Rinna is not actually undecided about the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Celebrity endorsements can be a thorny topic.

And, in highlighting that she herself is unqualified for such a role without experience in such a role, Rinna might undercut any endorsement that she might make in the same breath.

However, by not endorsing anyone, she places the focus upon how disastrous Pratt would be for the city.

Or perhaps we are simply telling ourselves this because the alternative is to believe that she’s undecided a week before election day.

When Rinna points out that Pratt “has power behind him,” she’s right.

There are numerous questions about the financing behind his campaign.

Given his and Heidi Montag’s infamous money troubles — such as when they burned through their initial The Hills fortune as if their reality stardom would never end — he’s clearly not self-financing.

Pratt has received an endorsement from Donald Trump. Truly a clown-for-clown political action.

Last year, New York City elected its most normal, most progressive mayor in living memory. Los Angeles has the chance to, at the very least, not do the opposite of that.

But voters are fickle and seldom rational. So we’ll wait and see, and hope for the best for the city’s millions of residents.