Taylor Swift Poured Matty Healy Heartbreak into ‘TTPD’ Lyrics

No one expected Taylor Swift to get with Matty Healy in 2023. But what’s even weirder is how much the fling seemed to matter to her.

Many Swifties felt taken aback at how much of The Tortured Poets Department seemed to be all about Matty Healy.

Taylor’s “dirtbag summer” with the notorious singer was an ill-advised rebound and didn’t last all that long. Most of her fans are eager to forget that it happened at all.

But Taylor seemed to have a shocking amount of feelings about these memories. A new report says that it will take more time to heal after Healy “broke” her heart.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Some of Taylor Swift’s most intense ‘TTPD’ lyrics were about Matty Healy

Though The Tortured Poet’s Department took its title, indirectly, from her longtime romance with Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album did not focus upon the privacy-minded British actor as much as fans had expected.

She had a six-year relationship to process through music. And, one would assume, plenty to say about the end of that particular era.

In contrast, just a short time after Taylor and Joe parted ways, she spent about a month or two linked to Matty Healy.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

An inside source opened up to Life & Style to explain why so many of Taylor’s lyrics seem to refer to what appeared, to the outside world, to be a forgettable (and regrettable) fling.

“What looked at the time like a two-month rebound with a bad boy was so much more intense than anyone realized,” the insider grimy explained.

“Forget Joe,” the source then characterized. “Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart.” Weird!

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift did not seem to try to hide this, either

Though Matty Healy is 35, he has a notorious obsession with typewriters. He loves music by the Blue Nile, the Starting Line, and by Charlie Puth. All of this shows up in Taylor’s lyrics.

“But it gets a lot darker and tormented,” the insider then observed.

“There are references to a lover’s many scandals,” the source pointed out. “Trying to score pills from her friends and even suggesting he would kill himself if she ever left.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor’s lyrics refer to having had a partner who told “revolting” jokes. Again, Matty Healy has a reputation for being a dirtbag.

She went on to refer to dating a “wild boy” and dismiss the concerns of fans who expressed their disgust. That matches reports about Taylor’s feelings in May of 2023.

Accoirding to the insider: “She finally opted for passion with Matty, but it quickly soured because of his lies about what he wanted for their future.”

Was Taylor Swift actually in love with Matty Healy? (Why?)

Sure enough, it sounds like she refers to Matty as the “love of my life” and then as “the loss of my life.” That is sad, and not in the way that she means it. It’s also disappointing.

Obviously, dating a bad person doesn’t necessarily make someone a bad person themselves. (And it’s also important to stress the difference between a s–tty guy and someone who is, like, evil, because Healy is not the latter to anyone’s knowledge)

There’s no accounting for taste. Taylor has moved on to date a guy with a very wholesome reputation. We wish anyone currently dating a disappointment to make their “dirtbag to himbo” upgrade. It’ll do you a lot of good.