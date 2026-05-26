Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula: Did They FAKE Their Wedding??

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Were they never really married to begin with?

Back in January, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced the end of their marriage following weeks of rumors, speculation, and denials.

Infamously, Amanda ended up moving on with West Wilson. It didn’t go over well.

But were Kyle and Amanda really married in the first place? Or did they fake their wedding?

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026. They announced their separation the following day. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Did they ‘fake’ their 2021 wedding?

On Monday, May 25, Kyle Cooke honored Memorial Day by responding to a rumor.

Someone on Threads — of all places — asked him in a since-deleted post about whether he and Amanda had faked their wedding.

(Remember, their wedding aired on Summer House. It was the Season 6 finale!)

Many public figures would ignore such a question. Especially if it is pertaining to a former marriage.

But Kyle clearly took it personally. And he decided to respond.

“You got me,” Kyle wrote, his message dripping in sarcasm.

“The only actor with a MBA, a SBA loan, 2 businesses, and an acquired set of skills that lets me recall my scripted lines from memory when drunk, even blackout,” he joked.

“I’m a jack of all trades,” Kyle boasted sarcastically, “which is exactly why I’m capable of pulling off such trickery.”

Kyle then added: “Oh wait here’s a pic of us at Hillsborough town hall.” He was referring to a photo in which he and Amanda signed their marriage documents.

His post concluded: “Respectfully, please take off your tinfoil hat.”

Responding to a since-deleted fan question, Kyle Cooke shot down the rumor about his 2021 wedding. (Image Credit: Threads)

In case anyone needs a quick refresher …

Kyle and Amanda married on September 25, 2021.

As Summer House viewers may recall, the ceremony took place in Amanda’s parents’ backyard in her hometown.

They had been engaged for three years, only delaying their wedding by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By early autumn 2021, the vaccine allowed people to gather for outdoor nuptials in relative safety.

On January 19, 2026, Kyle and Amanda announced their separation in a joint statement. It was over.

It is true that reality TV personalities sometimes reenact real moments from their lives, or (rarely) fake life events, for the cameras.

The most common is rehashing a private conversation, this time for the cameras. In exceptional cases, someone might hold a separate birthday party on the wrong day, but pretend to the cameras that it is on the day of.

(For that matter, non-famous couples sometimes elope or quietly marry ahead of a larger ceremony, and don’t admit it to friends and family until later, if at all.)

However, accusing someone of having staged a fake wedding with his now-ex seems a little odd.

Many rumors might be true. But you shouldn’t expect a positive reaction if you bring them up to the rumor’s subject.