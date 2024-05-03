For years, Piers Morgan has been an outspoken critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Now, in an unprecedented display of pettiness, Morgan has advocated for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of their titles.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Morgan urged King Charles to punish his youngest son for disloyalty to the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan to King Charles: It’s Time to Take a Stand Against Harry and Meghan!

“They shouldn’t be using the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bestowed on them by the monarchy,” Morgan said.

“I hope that King Charles – who is massively distracted by his illness – will at some stage have that conversation and say, ‘You can’t keep the titles. I’m sorry,'” the TV personality continued (via Yahoo!).

Interestingly, Morgan acknowledged one major reason why the King will not be following such ridiculous advice.

TV personality Piers Morgan arrives at BBC Broadcasting House head of his appearance on Sunday Morning on April 24, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

As you’re probably aware, Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Charles will return to “public-facing” royal duties sometime in the near future.

But royal officials have yet to offer any concrete information regarding the severity of Charles’ cancer or the organs affected.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, many have taken that silence as cause for concern.

A Time of Crisis For the Royal Family

The revelation that Kate Middleton is also battling cancer came soon after Charles’ diagnosis was made public.

All of this is taking place less than two years after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, making Charles king.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These are stressful days for the royals. In fact, this might be the greatest time of crisis for the Windsors since the death of Princess Diana.

And it’s likely that there are more rough waters ahead.

All of this is to say that it’s a strange time for Piers Morgan to be sowing seeds of discord.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Morgan has advocated for Harry and Meghan to lose their titles several times in the past.

But it’s rare for Piers to issue a direct appeal to the king on any matter.

Meghan will be using her title while promoting her new lifestyle brand, a fact that has apparently outraged Morgan.

Although the more likely explanation for Piers’ current fit is that he’s still mad at Meghan for rejecting his advances a decade ago!