Sydney Sweeney Blasted By OnlyFans Creator Over ‘Dangerous’ Euphoria Scenes

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Even if you don’t watch Euphoria, by now you’ve probably heard about Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans storyline.

Showrunner Sam Levinson obviously knew that he would get a ton of free publicity by writing scenes in which the most famous sex symbol of the 2020s strips down in increasingly outrageous scenarios.

But Cassie Howard’s efforts to become the queen of adult content are now drawing criticism from an unexpected source — actual OnlyFans creators.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Speaking with Page Six, OnlyFans creator and podcast host Gracie Canaan stated that she thinks there’s “danger” in “romanticizing this job as overnight wealth.”

Canaan noted that her line of work is not for everyone, explaining that online sex work “can be just as dangerous as in-person.”

She noted that when creators share explicit photos and videos, they’re “out there” in the world.

“People can use it to blackmail you,” she said, before quipping, “Wow, I sound like a ‘don’t do drugs’ PSA!”

She also noted that it’s not as easy to rise to the top of the profession, as Cassie’s storyline might lead some to believe.

“It is running a business. It is marketing, it is sales, it is strategy. I think people don’t understand the business savvy required,” she said.

Gracie also criticized the fact that Cassie’s new career created conflict in her marriage, noting that many creators “are partnered, or married, or have kids.”

“This is another job. It can be really fun and rewarding . . . But, people don’t realize the mundanity,”

Canaan also addressed the fact that celebrities such as Shannon Elizabeth have been launching OnlyFans pages in recent months.

She notes that such big-name creators might be taking money away from people who rely on OnlyFans to put food on the table.

“The downside can be that it feels like celebrities are playing make believe in what is a lot of people’s very serious livelihoods,” she explained.

Well, in that sense, we guess Canaan can’t fault Ms. Sweeney — her nudity is bringing more attention to OnlyFans, and it’s not costing anyone any thing more than their HBO subscription!