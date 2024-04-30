Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: It’s Over!

According to a new report, Odell Beckham Jr. has fumbled his chance to make Kim Kardashian his wife.

This is funny, you see, because Odell Beckham Jr. is a professional football player.

People Magazine now claims that the veteran wide receiver will be running romantic routes alone for the foreseeable future because he is no longer dating the former sex tape participant.

Their relationship is no more.

Kim Kardashian attends a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“It’s over and just fizzled out,” a source told this publication on Tuesday afternoon.

Just over a month ago, Kardashian and Beckham were spotted at an Oscars party, allegedly all over each other. We’re talking major PDA here, folks.

This sighting came about six months after they were first linked as a couple.

“Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive,” said an insider late last year, labeling the pair’s connection back then as “real.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Prior to Academy Awards weekend, the reality star and the former NFL All-Pro were seen together at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan with friends in February.

We even heard rumors that that Kardashian was angling to get pregnant and to have Beckham’s baby.

But we never exactly believed such speculation.

Prior to Kardashian, Beckham was in a relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Wood; the pair are parents to a son named Zydn, who was born in 2012.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

As for Kardashian?

She previously dated such athletes as Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush and Miles Austin.

She was also married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021 and shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 8, with the rapper.

Before getting it on with Beckham, Kim famously went out with Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022 before they went their separate ways.