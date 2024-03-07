Gisele Bunchen Breaks Down Over Tom Brady Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They were one of the most famous couples in the world.

And yet… in the wake of their divorce, we’ve barely heard a word from Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady — at least when it comes to their shocking split in 2022.

In a new interview, however, the Brazilian supermodel gets honest about life after parting ways with the former NFL quarterback, to whom she was married for 13 years.

She spoke to ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a chat that got released on March 7.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want,” Gisele says in this sit-down, growing very emotional early on.

She even asks for a “moment” at one point… after Roberts mentions a quote Gisele once uttered about the “death of a dream.”

“I don’t think you wish for that, you know?” Gisele later said of getting divorced.

“But I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn’t change anything in my life.

“I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life.”

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the IWC Schaffhausen Live Talk With Gisele Bundchen on December 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images IWC Schaffhausen)

Indeed, Gisele and Tom share a 14-year old son named Benjamin and an 11-year old daughter named Vivan.

By most accounts, the celebrities broke up because Brady insisted on playing football well into his 40s, presumably placing his job at the time over the interests of his wife and his family.

Even after Brady retired, though, Gisele did not want him back.

There was also talk that the pair split due to a crypto scam.

Fast forward to this week and Gisele says she’s in a “new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know?”

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL, hence why the couple eventually split. (Getty)

Gisele — who is “grateful for every lesson” — also touched on the challenges of co-parenting with her ex.

“There’s easier days than others. But it’s amazing that the kids — they’re super smart children,” Bündchen said, laughing.

“They know what they can get away with.

“So I think it’s natural that it has different rules, and kids just adapt and they’re going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went from separated to divorced in record time. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Gisele has a new cookbook coming out and may step into the spotlight a bit more than usual over the next few weeks and months.

She is allegedly in a relationship with jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, but did not comment on the romance in this interview.

“I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family,” she concluded.

“I’m very committed to living my truth more than ever, so I would say that’s where my heart is now, where I am right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it.”