Is Kim Kardashian pregnant? A new report suggests that she wanted more kids, and was hoping to have them with Odell Beckham Jr.

That’s the claim being made in a new report by The Sun, alleging that Kim was hoping to bring a tiny Odell into the world due to the Baltimore Ravens star’s “great genetics.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian Pregnant? Why She Was Hoping To Be With Odell

Short and sweet, the answer as far as we know is no – Kim is not expecting her fifth child.

But, if the reports are to be believed, it wasn’t for lack of trying! Apparently, Kim was serious about having another kid with her most recent ex before their split.

According to the outlet, the hope of raising a future wide receiver wasn’t Kim’s only reason for wanting a baby by Odell.

She was allegedly also inspired by news that Kanye West is planning to start a family with Bianca Censori!

Sadly, the report also indicates that Kim scrapped plans to expand her brood when she and Odell went their separate ways.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s Whirlwind Romance

Kim and Odell dated for about six months, and there was a point at which it looked like they were getting serious.

Just two weeks ago, Kim and Odell attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and onlookers claimed the lovebirds were “all over each other.”

Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Although it’s worth noting that they worked the red carpet separately and apparently declined to be photographed together.)

And the following week, an insider told Life & Style that Kim wants to start a family with Odell.

Kim Kardashian: Does She Want More Kids? (And Does She Want Odell To Be the Dad?)

“Kim’s starting to plan a future with [Odell]. She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell,” a source told Life & Style.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be.”

The insider went on to claim that Kim might have even considered paying Odell to make a sperm donation.

“She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially,” the source claimed.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

“Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca [Censori] and Kanye to the punch!”

Yes, it seems that Kanye’s desire to bring more children into the world has prompted Kim to embark on a baby race.

Kanye Close To Being a Dad Again?

A source tells The Daily Mail that Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, is ready to become a mom — but it seems that her parents are strongly opposed to the idea.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

“[Kanye] is her husband so of course she has talked about this and being a stepmom to Kanye’s kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.

“There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea.”

Yeah, Kanye should probably just focus on the kids he has.

Or better yet, he should let Kim focus on them while he launches another hilariously delusional presidential campaign!