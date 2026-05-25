Megyn Kelly Slams MAGA Loyalists Who Say Trump ‘Can Do No Wrong’ Despite …

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MAGA isn’t just withering. It’s being snuffed out — by Donald Trump himself.

This isn’t hopepilled wishful thinking from the American Left. This is what diehard conservatives are saying.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly spoke on the matter as she sees it.

The MAGA deterioration is, she says, a result of Trump having “betrayed” his base.

During a chat with fellow far-right podcasters, Megyn Kelly predicted a massive electoral shift to the left. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘MAGA is not what it was’

On Friday, May 22, internet political commentary villains Megyn Kelly and the Hodgetwins sat down for one of the worst meetings of the minds imaginable.

However, some were taken by surprise when Kelly — who, despite the man’s crude and personal insults towards her back in 2016, has supported Donald Trump — accused the aspiring dictator of betraying his political base.

“MAGA is not what it was,” Kelly described. “MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin.”

Levin is a Republican who initially opposed Trump, then supported him after he received the party nomination. Levin, like some other public figures on the American Right, has spiraled and grown more zealous, defending Trump for the indefensible.

“And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group,” Kelly shaded. Though she seldom has good opinions, she is a Mark Levin hater. So she has one thing going for her.

Later during the same lengthy interview, Kelly observed that MAGA has changed considerably.

“I guess I’ve been surprised to see how quickly [MAGA has] shrunk down to something less formidable, by far, than it used to be,” she remarked.

That matches up with anecdotal evidence of visible signs of Trump support diminishing, and with empirical data on voters with buyer’s remorse now that they realize what they have unleashed upon the nation — and the world.

“It’s disrespectful to call Trump voters cultists,” Kelly claimed of the accurate label that such individuals often receive. “But they do have the same kind of loyalty.”

She continued: “Where it’s like ‘In Trump We Trust,’ and he can do no wrong.” Yet, astonishingly, she went on to defend this disturbing standpoint.

During a chat with other far-right podcasters, Megyn Kelly discusses what has become of MAGA. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Opposing the idea of going to war with Iran was ‘not a throwaway line’ of his campaign, and yet …

“And I get that. You know, they’ve been burned by a lot of other politicians,” Kelly claimed. “They felt like Trump got them at a time when everybody was ignoring them.”

But Trump, too, has burned these people. And she’s not just talking about how he’s spent more than a year sabotaging the economy.

“It’s stunning to me that the people who voted for the man who said over and over ‘No new wars,’ [and] ‘No war with Iran, no Middle East wars,'” Kelly noted.

She continued: “And specifically over and over said ‘Iran’ and also said ‘The Democrats are going to get us into a war with Iran’ — that was not a throwaway line,”

This, Kelly highlights, was a massive betrayal. Even people who are fine with Trump’s defiance of the Constitution and who actively support his opposition to human rights are balking at this.

Prognosticating, Megyn Kelly predicts the erosion of GOP power at the federal level in 2026 and 2028. She then lists a series of good things that could come from this, though she does not frame it this way. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“That was a massive part of his campaigning and his promising,” Kelly reiterated.

Of course, while some have abandoned MAGA, others have doubled down — even if it means ignoring their previous stances.

“That those people on a dime were like ‘Yes, we’re pro-war with Iran! Yes, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,'” Kelly accurately characterized.

She then acknowledged: “We all know that that’s a lie. It’s so obvious that’s a lie to get us into this conflict.”

It is important that we remember that Megyn Kelly saying this does not mean that she is a good person. She emphatically is not.

Likely, she is looking into the near future — a time when Trump is out of power — and where she will stand with those whom he has alienated as the next far-right figureheads seek influence.