Former Prince Andrew Referenced His ‘Royal C–k’ While Picking Up Women, …

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Last week, we reported that the man formerly known as Prince Andrew is under investigation by police in the UK.

Andrew, of course, was a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

And before she took her own life, an American woman named Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of raping her while she was being trafficked by Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Now, new allegations about Andrew’s interactions with women have come to light thanks to a reissued biography of the former royal.

As its title suggests, Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York is not exactly a flattering portrayal of the ex-prince.

And the new edition that hit stores today contains even more startling revelations.

“His chat-up line was, ‘What’s it feel like to have the royal c–k against your thigh?’” Lownie told Page Six while promoting the book. “I mean, just [an] extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?”

In the tell-all, Lownie recounts an incident in which Andrew introduces himself to a flight attendant and then “whirls around, basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing.”

Lownie added that he’s heard “just lots and lots of stories” of Andrew behaving abhorrently, adding that the former royal has “a strong sense of entitlement”

And according to Lownie, Andrew’s bad behavior was not limited to Epstein Island.

“It’s sort of sexual humiliation,” Lownie claimed, a “pulling down the zips” on women’s dresses at balls and “leaving them embarrassed.”

In February, Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday. He was released the same day, but his legal troubles are far from over.

Andrew has been stripped of his land and titles as a result of the allegations.

If convicted of all of the charges against him, Andrew could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.