Adele’s Replacing Katy Perry On ‘American Idol’, Rumor Has It

Adele is poised to be the next judge on American Idol, replacing Katy Perry.

After her surprise announcement that she would be bowing out after this season, Katy has kept a tight lip on who would be filling her seat between Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Of course, it may just be that she isn’t privy to the conversation – a conversation that’s already thrown around names like Jelly Roll and Fantasia Barrino.

But now there’s a rumor picking up steam and fan support. Say hello … to Adele.

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for “Easy on Me” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why Adele Replacing Katy Perry Is Perfect Timing and Casting For ‘Idol’

Let’s face it: there isn’t a female pop icon who hasn’t hosted one a singing competition series in the last decade. Britney, Mariah, Christina – even Taylor Swift made time to guest mentor on The Voice five years ago.

So, there’s obviously no fear that judging American Idol is a step down. On the contrary, it’s a perfect career move for someone who might, oh you know, looking to slow down and have another kid!

Yes, while the rumor is Katy’s leaving the show to expand her family and reignite her music career, Adele might be taking the job for the exact same reason!

“Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn’t want to be touring at the same time,” a source told Heat World, a UK-based magazine.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest attend the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“It takes a lot out of her and she’s looking at gigs that would get her the same pay cheque, but with less work involved, as she wants to get pregnant soon. Her team were still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy’s spot on American Idol.”

Hey, better to have a steady incoming than be chasing pavements? (How many song titles have you noticed so far, btw?)

Adele Has An In As Katy’s Her Friend and Neighbor

Now, if the studio is keen to have someone like you, Katy Perry, than Adele is a perfect choice. And, if Adele really wants the job, she’d likely have Katy in her corner.

The female superstars are actually neighbors, living in the same ‘hood in Los Angeles. Because of that, they’ve been friends for years, which means Katy could put a good word in for Adele.

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The timing also couldn’t be more perfect. Her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency is coming to a close, and once the show is water under the bridge, she’ll be working on new music and new addition to the family.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” Adele told her audience at a recent show. She even knows exactly what she wants.

“I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy,” Adele shared.

Well, here’s hoping the one and only Adele gets everything she wants in the upcoming year. And if that includes replacing Katy Perry on American Idol, well, it’s better than turning tables.

(Ok, that was a lazy easter egg, but couldn’t help it. It’s a favorite!)