Vanessa Trump Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Amid Tiger Woods’ Legal Woes

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Vanessa Trump — the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. — has revealed that she is battling breast cancer.

The news comes just days after Vanessa’s current boyfriend, Tiger Woods, checked out of rehab after his latest DUI arrest.

Vanessa shared the news with her Instagram followers in a message posted Wednesday night:

Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr., attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I want to share a personal health update,” she began.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she continued, adding:

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.

“Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Vanessa Trump reveals that she’s battling breast cancer. (Instagram)

Several members of the Trump family were quick to offer supportive comments on Vanessa’s post:

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” wrote Vanessa’s former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump.

“Love you! Strongest person ever,” added Vanessa’s 19-year-old daughter, Kai Trump.

Vanessa and Tiger were recently reunited after he spent six weeks in a Swiss rehab facility. Despite rumors that Tiger wants to take a break to focus on his sobriety, it seems that the couple is very much together.

“They kept in touch while he was away. Both of them have responsibilities outside of their personal lives and that factors [into] how much time they can spend together,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six, adding:

“He’s like the hottest bachelor of Palm Beach. He’s the biggest golfer in the world, and he’s a gazillionaire. There aren’t that many options.”

Recent reports indicate that Donald Trump Jr. will marry Bettina Anderson over Memorial Day weekend.

It’s unclear at this time if Vanessa and/or Tiger will be in attendance at the ceremony.

We wish Vanessa all the best on her road to recovery, and we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.